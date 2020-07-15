scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
COVID19

Four-year-old bear gets global fame after showing off ‘nunchuck skills’ in video

In the undated video, the bear can be seen spinning what appears to be a nunchuck over its arm and head.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 15, 2020 12:05:03 pm
Bear, Bear videos, Nunchuck, Bear with nunchuck, Karate bear, Martial art bear, Viral videos, Trending news, Indian express news Many who came across the video were impressed with the bear’s nunchuck skills. (Picture credit: Twitter/Kevin Brackett)

A video of a bear in a zoo showing off its “skills” in using a three section staff, a traditional martial arts weapon, is making the rounds of social media.

In an undated video from the Yagiyama Zoological Park in Japan, Tsubasa, a four-year-old black bear can be seen spinning what appears to be a three-section staff a martial art weapon similar to nunchuck over its arm and head.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video were impressed with the bear’s skills. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For the uninitiated, a three-section staff or triple staff is typically made of three wooden or metal rods, attached by chains or rope.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 15: Latest News

Advertisement