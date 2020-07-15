Four-year-old bear gets global fame after showing off ‘nunchuck skills’ in video

A video of a bear in a zoo showing off its “skills” in using a three section staff, a traditional martial arts weapon, is making the rounds of social media.
In an undated video from the Yagiyama Zoological Park in Japan, Tsubasa, a four-year-old black bear can be seen spinning what appears to be a three-section staff a martial art weapon similar to nunchuck over its arm and head.
Watch the video here:
We were all worried about Skynet. Meanwhile, nunchuck bears.pic.twitter.com/ZfGMIkYFl3
— Kevin Brackett (@KevinRBrackett) July 12, 2020
Many who came across the video were impressed with the bear’s skills. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Oh wow, it’s Bruce GrizzLee!
— Ossie Ikeogu (@redikki) July 13, 2020
This is good news. Karate Bears are here to save us.
— Don Merckle (@donmerckle) July 13, 2020
That bear is better than this guy. pic.twitter.com/2r7EIoly1H
— keron miller (@norek_miller) July 13, 2020
He is the karate bear
— taylor ninja blevins (@WeMetInMontauk) July 14, 2020
Are we 100% sure that’s not a guy in a bear costume?
— Gary Harris (@GHarris37382887) July 14, 2020
Ain’t worried we got Diaz pic.twitter.com/N8W7NG1t1J
— ZeRoFx (@givezerofx) July 13, 2020
Maestro Kung fu 🥋
— Gaby Hernández (@GabyHernndez8) July 14, 2020
We in trouble pic.twitter.com/EeU4nKhfjR
— dopeness (@WIS71978093) July 13, 2020
That bear is better than I am with nunchucks. I would totally have knocked myself unconscious by now
— Paul Wiley (@WileyPaul) July 13, 2020
He can fight off Winnie the Poo and Yogi Bear!
— msg (@rygbigy) July 13, 2020
Meanwhile, while we’re worried about nunchuck bears. Jedi Bears up north pic.twitter.com/YT7C9xm3j0
— Ananta ⧖ (@GaianNavigator) July 13, 2020
— DJ Corvin (@corvinreigar) July 14, 2020
For the uninitiated, a three-section staff or triple staff is typically made of three wooden or metal rods, attached by chains or rope.
