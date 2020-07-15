Four-year-old bear gets global fame after showing off ‘nunchuck skills’ in video

Many who came across the video were impressed with the bear’s nunchuck skills. (Picture credit: Twitter/Kevin Brackett) Many who came across the video were impressed with the bear’s nunchuck skills. (Picture credit: Twitter/Kevin Brackett)

A video of a bear in a zoo showing off its “skills” in using a three section staff, a traditional martial arts weapon, is making the rounds of social media.

In an undated video from the Yagiyama Zoological Park in Japan, Tsubasa, a four-year-old black bear can be seen spinning what appears to be a three-section staff a martial art weapon similar to nunchuck over its arm and head.

Watch the video here:

We were all worried about Skynet. Meanwhile, nunchuck bears.pic.twitter.com/ZfGMIkYFl3 — Kevin Brackett (@KevinRBrackett) July 12, 2020

Many who came across the video were impressed with the bear’s skills. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Oh wow, it’s Bruce GrizzLee! — Ossie Ikeogu (@redikki) July 13, 2020

This is good news. Karate Bears are here to save us. — Don Merckle (@donmerckle) July 13, 2020

That bear is better than this guy. pic.twitter.com/2r7EIoly1H — keron miller (@norek_miller) July 13, 2020

He is the karate bear — taylor ninja blevins (@WeMetInMontauk) July 14, 2020

Are we 100% sure that’s not a guy in a bear costume? — Gary Harris (@GHarris37382887) July 14, 2020

Ain’t worried we got Diaz pic.twitter.com/N8W7NG1t1J — ZeRoFx (@givezerofx) July 13, 2020

Maestro Kung fu 🥋 — Gaby Hernández (@GabyHernndez8) July 14, 2020

That bear is better than I am with nunchucks. I would totally have knocked myself unconscious by now — Paul Wiley (@WileyPaul) July 13, 2020

He can fight off Winnie the Poo and Yogi Bear! — msg (@rygbigy) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, while we’re worried about nunchuck bears. Jedi Bears up north pic.twitter.com/YT7C9xm3j0 — Ananta ⧖ (@GaianNavigator) July 13, 2020

For the uninitiated, a three-section staff or triple staff is typically made of three wooden or metal rods, attached by chains or rope.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd