‘Moving back to India after 12 years in the US’: Startup founder shares toll of immigration uncertainty

For many students, researchers, and professionals, the United States has long represented opportunity and ambition. But alongside career growth and academic success, many immigrants also face years of uncertainty tied to visas, residency status, and the challenge of building a stable future.
That conversation resurfaced recently after a startup founder announced he was leaving the US and returning to India after spending more than a decade there. His post quickly gained attention online, sparking discussions about immigration, personal priorities, and what defines a fulfilling life abroad.
Karan Patil, co-founder and head of product at a US-based startup, shared the news on X.
“I’m moving back to India after 12 years in the US,” he wrote. Reflecting on the decision, Patil said, “Always act from strategy, not compulsion. But that was becoming harder to do. Instead of strategizing toward a meaningful life, preserving legal status became the outcome I HAD to optimize for.”
He said the move back home marks the beginning of a new chapter. “I’m heading home now. For a new mission but with a freedom the ‘land of the free’ had slowly been sucking out of me,” he added.
I’m moving back to India after 12 years in the US.
Always act from strategy, not compulsion.
But that was becoming harder to do. Instead of strategizing toward a meaningful life, preserving legal status became the outcome I HAD to optimize for.
I’m heading home now. For a new…
— Karan P (@Karan_R_Patil) June 1, 2026
According to his LinkedIn profile, Patil is based in Tempe, Arizona. After some users questioned how he had remained in the US for 12 years on what they assumed was a temporary work visa, he clarified the timeline.
“I wasn’t a worker for 12 years,” Patil replied. “I finished school and then a PhD in which I built a safety training system for construction workers which as such took up 9 years. And then spent 3 years building a startup.”
His announcement drew supportive responses from several users.
“Best wishes on your next chapter. Lot of growth, innovation, and opportunity in India. More than here, in important ways,” one person commented.
Another wrote, “Good on you. May you have safe travels and may you inspire your countrymen to come home from abroad and build your own nation into something people aren’t clamoring to leave. Good luck and Godspeed! We support you in this effort and wish you well.”
A third user added, “Genuinely wish you well and hope you make India great for more Indians to live there instead of abroad.”
Disclaimer: The personal experiences and opinions shared in this article reflect individual journeys through immigration and career transitions. They are intended for informational and narrative purposes and do not constitute professional immigration, financial, or legal advice.