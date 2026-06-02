‘Moving back to India after 12 years in the US’: Startup founder shares toll of immigration uncertainty

Patil said the move back home marks the beginning of a new chapter. (AI generated image)

For many students, researchers, and professionals, the United States has long represented opportunity and ambition. But alongside career growth and academic success, many immigrants also face years of uncertainty tied to visas, residency status, and the challenge of building a stable future.

That conversation resurfaced recently after a startup founder announced he was leaving the US and returning to India after spending more than a decade there. His post quickly gained attention online, sparking discussions about immigration, personal priorities, and what defines a fulfilling life abroad.

Karan Patil, co-founder and head of product at a US-based startup, shared the news on X.