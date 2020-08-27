Videos show how heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Pakistan’s Karachi

Women carry a cot and a bucket as they wade through a flooded road during a heavy monsoon rainfall, in Karachi. (Source: AP)

Heavy rainfall continue to lash Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi on Thursday, inundating roads, paralysing business activities and leaving the city’s one of the poshest areas underwater. Videos of the havoc caused by torrential rain has flooded social media and netizens have been tagging government officials to raise concern. At least 18 people have died since Tuesday, when the showers first lashed Karachi, PTI reported.

Incessant rains for a week have killed more than 90 people in the country and damaged hundreds of homes across Pakistan, displacing people already reeling under coronavirus pandemic. The country’s national disaster management agencies have been working around the clock in rescue and relief operations.

Videos posted on social media and footage on television channels painted a grim picture of the situation in Karachi. Visuals of a civic structure collapsing and rain water entering homes in some areas played out on most channels. From scores of vehicles being submerged in water to policemen being rescued by locals after being washed away, several videos showed the “disastrous situation” in Karachi.

Karachi Rains

Bahria Town, Karachi

Bahria Town, Karachi

This place is located near boundary wall of Btk (20 km inside the main gate).

URBAN FLOODING IN KARACHI

URBAN FLOODING IN KARACHI

⚠️⚠️⚠️ Stay home stay safe everyone 🙏

شارع فیصل پر اسٹاف کو لانے کے لیے چلایا گیا ڈاؤ یونیورسٹی آف ہیلتھ سائنسز کا پوائنٹ پانی میں پھنس گیا

بس میں موجود افراد کو ریسکیو کرلیا گیا

بس کو نکالنے کے لیے کوششیں جاری

A passenger coach has drowned on Shah Noorani Road near Hub River. Prayers for the safety of all on board.

Residents in many parts of the city faced power outage for more than 10 hours. Flooding led to the closure of the KPT underpass in Clifton as well as the Punjab Colony, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and Ghareebabad underpasses for traffic, according to Dawn.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail termed the situation “unusual and abnormal”, adding that an “emergency response” was required.

Briefed PM @ImranKhanPTI over Sindh rain situation, Karachi needs special attention. This is unusual and abnormal rain situation which requires emergency response. PM is monitoring the situation and assured to take any action required. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) August 27, 2020

However, there is no respite for the citizens. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the city will continue to receive rain until tonight. Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Suhail Rajput urged people not to leave their homes.

