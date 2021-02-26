Karachi police put on their rollerblades to curb street crime

Special Security Unit (SSU) police members put on their rollerblades during practice at the headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Pakistan’s Karachi Police has deployed a special rollerblading team in an attempt to curb theft and harassments on the streets. The 20-member unit, which is a part of the Special Security Unit (SSU), includes 10 men and 10 women who will patrol narrow alleys and streets in the city of 20 million.

“We felt we needed to come up with an innovative approach to control street crime,” Farrukh Ali, chief of the unit, told news agency Reuters.

Special Security Unit (SSU) police members follow a motorbike as they rollerblade during practice along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Several pictures and videos which are now making rounds on the internet show members of the unit gliding in unison, with their weapons.

Take a look here:

WATCH: Police in Karachi, Pakistan are training an armed rollerblading unit to better prevent theft and harassment on its streets. pic.twitter.com/IX5CrM6tep — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 23, 2021

Though Ali conceded it would be difficult to deploy the unit across Karachi due to poor road conditions and uneven footpaths, he said they would be sent to streets and parts of the city with a higher incidence of theft and harassment.

Special Security Unit (SSU) police members rollerblade during practice along the seafront in Karachi, Pakistan. (Picture credit: Reuters)

According to the chief, due to safety concerns, the unit will only be carrying handguns, reducing the risks of bullets ricocheting.

The rollerblading police, similar to the units in and around Europe, will officially begin next month. However, according to the Reuters report, they have already begun patrolling Karachi’s bustling beachfront.

