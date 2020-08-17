Kanye West shares images of new Yeezy sunglasses and here’s how netizens reacted

Rapper-producer-and aspiring presidential candidate Kanye West tweeted a couple of images of his brand Yeezy’s new sunglasses that are pretty unconventional in appearance. It prompted plenty of reactions from netizens who were both puzzled and amused by the design.
West offered his followers a glimpse of the new sunglasses from the latest Yeezy-Gap partnership and the design has since created a buzz on the internet.
— ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020
— ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020
From a hairband put on wrong to Cyclops from the X-Men comics, the sunglasses were compared to a variety of odd objects.
2020 Vision pic.twitter.com/dtv5mvQ8hS
— Justin The Noetic Jellyfish 🐙 (@noeticjellyfish) August 15, 2020
okay but what this mean? pic.twitter.com/0WlgvKtpCx
— SoLLUMINATI Burner (@LLUMINATIBurner) August 15, 2020
Reminds me of this tbh pic.twitter.com/p0JEX3XqMp
— Richard Nixon (@_RichardNixon_) August 15, 2020
Headbands for your eyes. Makes sense.
— Nicole (@StblGenius) August 15, 2020
Are they glasses or a headband 🤔
— RaRa (@Rondonumberr9) August 15, 2020
— RickyRee🐝🦦 (@rickyree209) August 15, 2020
Star Trek inspired
— Chiko Lu (@chiko_lu) August 15, 2020
Star Trek Ye
— JohnJohn (@J0HNJ0HNN) August 15, 2020
Though West tweeted out several images that contained no product specifications, no official confirmation regarding the design has been announced.
