Monday, August 17, 2020
Kanye West shares images of new Yeezy sunglasses and here’s how netizens reacted

Kanye West offered his followers a glimpse of the new sunglasses from the latest Yeezy-Gap partnership and the design has since created a buzz on the internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2020 6:30:38 pm
Kanye West, Yeezy, sunglasses, Hairband, Kanye West sunglasses memes, Trending news, Indian Express newsFrom hairband to Cyclops, the fictional superhero from the X Men series, the design of the sunglasses have been compared to a variety of odd everyday life objects. (Twitter/Kanye West)

Rapper-producer-and aspiring presidential candidate Kanye West tweeted a couple of images of his brand Yeezy’s new sunglasses that are pretty unconventional in appearance. It prompted plenty of reactions from netizens who were both puzzled and amused by the design.

From a hairband put on wrong to Cyclops from the X-Men comics, the sunglasses were compared to a variety of odd objects.

Though West tweeted out several images that contained no product specifications, no official confirmation regarding the design has been announced.

