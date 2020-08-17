Kanye West shares images of new Yeezy sunglasses and here’s how netizens reacted

From hairband to Cyclops, the fictional superhero from the X Men series, the design of the sunglasses have been compared to a variety of odd everyday life objects. (Twitter/Kanye West)

Rapper-producer-and aspiring presidential candidate Kanye West tweeted a couple of images of his brand Yeezy’s new sunglasses that are pretty unconventional in appearance. It prompted plenty of reactions from netizens who were both puzzled and amused by the design.

West offered his followers a glimpse of the new sunglasses from the latest Yeezy-Gap partnership and the design has since created a buzz on the internet.

From a hairband put on wrong to Cyclops from the X-Men comics, the sunglasses were compared to a variety of odd objects.

2020 Vision pic.twitter.com/dtv5mvQ8hS — Justin The Noetic Jellyfish 🐙 (@noeticjellyfish) August 15, 2020

okay but what this mean? pic.twitter.com/0WlgvKtpCx — SoLLUMINATI Burner (@LLUMINATIBurner) August 15, 2020

Headbands for your eyes. Makes sense. — Nicole (@StblGenius) August 15, 2020

Are they glasses or a headband 🤔 — RaRa (@Rondonumberr9) August 15, 2020

Star Trek inspired — Chiko Lu (@chiko_lu) August 15, 2020

Star Trek Ye — JohnJohn (@J0HNJ0HNN) August 15, 2020

Though West tweeted out several images that contained no product specifications, no official confirmation regarding the design has been announced.

