‘Taylor Swift should also run’: Netizens react to Kanye West’s US presidential bid

Producer and rapper Kanye West on Saturday announced that he is running for the president of the United States, triggering a meme fest on social media.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.” the 43-year-old tweeted on Saturday evening.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

While many did not take the announcement seriously, others expressed disbelief with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Kris Jenner on her way to be Kanye’s campaign manager. pic.twitter.com/vzERWhrxRp — JD (@Jonny_Dodds) July 5, 2020

so you’re telling me ppl genuinely want to vote kanye into office? goodbye. pic.twitter.com/S44eXth07l — ; Nao 🤍🏃♀️ (@vlxnne) July 5, 2020

if Kanye West is running for president, I want Kanye East to run too pic.twitter.com/A87tLcrfHX — ken 〽️ (@ihyken) July 5, 2020

Kanye running for president? Damn pic.twitter.com/I1FKGDjrNJ — zen (@plscallmezen) July 5, 2020

I will be voting for Kanye West for President. pic.twitter.com/GEHqH4jblc — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 5, 2020

YES SHE WILL BE THE FIRST LADY! WHAT A JOKE LMAO pic.twitter.com/UYqwUiO6B7 — Ryan (@ryan_sethi) July 5, 2020

Someone close to this man: GET HIM SOME HELP — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) July 5, 2020

I think @taylorswift13 should declare her candidacy ASAP! — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 5, 2020

The 21-time Grammy award winner has been an active supporter of Donald Trump and has mentioned in the past his desire to run for president.

West had stunned audience at the 2015 MTV VMAs when he announced a potential 2020 run after receiving the Video Vanguard Award from Taylor Swift.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Though it’s not clear if West has filled the necessary paper for his candidacy, his announcement found support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “You have my full support!” Musk tweeted at West.

Recently, the duo started a meme fest after West tweeted a photo with the Tesla CEO.

