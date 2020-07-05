scorecardresearch
‘Taylor Swift should also run’: Netizens react to Kanye West’s US presidential bid

The 21 time Grammy award winner has been an active supporter of Donald Trump and has mentioned his desire to run for president.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 5, 2020 1:27:08 pm
Producer and rapper Kanye West on Saturday announced that he is running for the president of the United States, triggering a meme fest on social media.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.” the 43-year-old tweeted on Saturday evening.

While many did not take the announcement seriously, others expressed disbelief with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The 21-time Grammy award winner has been an active supporter of Donald Trump and has mentioned in the past his desire to run for president.

West had stunned audience at the 2015 MTV VMAs when he announced a potential 2020 run after receiving the Video Vanguard Award from Taylor Swift.

Though it’s not clear if West has filled the necessary paper for his candidacy, his announcement found support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “You have my full support!” Musk tweeted at West.

Recently, the duo started a meme fest after West tweeted a photo with the Tesla CEO.

