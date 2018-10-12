Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Kanye West reveals his iPhone password to the world, and there are plenty of jokes about it

To everyone’s surprise, Kanye West's iPhone password was an incredibly weak combination of 000000. And now netizens can't stop poking fun at him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 12, 2018 3:07:56 pm

Kanye West, Kanye West password, Kanye West iphone passcode, Kanye West trump meeting, Kanye West memes, Kanye West password jokes, Kanye West 000000 pasword, funny news, indian express Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. (Source: AP)

Kanye West and Donald Trump had an epic televised meeting at the Oval Office in White House on Thursday, which sparked a lot of chatter online. Seated across from the POTUS at his office, the musician delivered a rambling monologue that touched on social issues, hydrogen planes, mental health, endorsement deals, politics and so much more. He even went far so far as to say, “You made a Superman cape for me,” and that Trump “stopped” the war in North Korea region!

During the meeting, West suddenly suggested Trump should be using “the iPlane 1,” a hydrogen-powered concept aircraft, and took out his iPhone to show it to the president. But the musician also ended up revealing his secret passcode to the entire world. And to everyone’s surprise it was an incredibly weak combination of 000000.

Naturally, netizens couldn’t stop poking fun at him and making memes of it.

Do you have the same passcode as Kanye? Or is your passcode more imaginative?

