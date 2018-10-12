Kanye West reveals his iPhone password to the world, and there are plenty of jokes about it

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. (Source: AP)

Kanye West and Donald Trump had an epic televised meeting at the Oval Office in White House on Thursday, which sparked a lot of chatter online. Seated across from the POTUS at his office, the musician delivered a rambling monologue that touched on social issues, hydrogen planes, mental health, endorsement deals, politics and so much more. He even went far so far as to say, “You made a Superman cape for me,” and that Trump “stopped” the war in North Korea region!

During the meeting, West suddenly suggested Trump should be using “the iPlane 1,” a hydrogen-powered concept aircraft, and took out his iPhone to show it to the president. But the musician also ended up revealing his secret passcode to the entire world. And to everyone’s surprise it was an incredibly weak combination of 000000.

lmao Kanye’s iPhone password is 000000 pic.twitter.com/mEM5Tjq0po — Del Slappo (@misterjamo) October 11, 2018

Naturally, netizens couldn’t stop poking fun at him and making memes of it.

Remember when Kanye told the story of his cousin stealing his laptop and we all wondered how he got into it without the password Now we know pic.twitter.com/4P2UDMpIVN — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 11, 2018

Kanye having his iPhone password being 0000 is the least surprising thing about Kanye West pic.twitter.com/ZBNiBTI0ev — We Should Buy A Bar (@ryan_lewis3) October 11, 2018

Kanye’s iPhone password being all zeroes is a testament to his genius. I mean, would y’all have guessed all zeroes? He’s got that inter-dimensional genius, y’all. Hiding in plain sight. LMAO!!!! — Caleb Dume (@pfunk1130) October 11, 2018

Kanye changing his password from 0000000 pic.twitter.com/wczaF0LCiK — Vlipsy 🔊 (@VlipsyApp) October 11, 2018

Kanye West with that air-tight, maximum security passcode 🔐 pic.twitter.com/tA1ctKxxis — IGZ (@igzrap) October 11, 2018

Let’s hope Donald Trump’s nuclear code isn’t as basic as Kanye’s 000000 passcode 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/9hQ38xCMvN — Filipe Orlando 🌏 (@MrFilipeOrlando) October 12, 2018

I always thought of Kanye as a password of “password” kind of guy. https://t.co/IxCu1SNpZO — Molly Jong☠️Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 11, 2018

Apple: Be sure to use a unique numerical password to keep your phone safe! Kanye: pic.twitter.com/BFwV3Ma2aH — Not Will Ferrell (@itsWillyFerrell) October 11, 2018

Me: Kanye’s password on his phone is 000000. I’m not kidding. Mini Me: If he loses it, he can buy another easily. Me: It’s not about the value of the phone. Think of all the contacts he has in it. Mini Me: No one likes him tho. He probably has like… Lil Pump… pic.twitter.com/wycO785jnY — April (@ReignOfApril) October 11, 2018

FUN FACT: Kanye West’s iPhone password is “000000”, while Trump’s remains “COVFEFE.” — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 11, 2018

My first thought when I saw Kanye’s iPhone passcode… pic.twitter.com/Ln0irDZdoq — Amanda Palumbo (@amandapalumbo) October 11, 2018

I don’t know what’s more shocking about #KanyeWest that his iPhone passcode is 00000 or that someone that rich uses a case. pic.twitter.com/G4ZsxfMaAN — white Peter (@whitePeter9) October 11, 2018

Kim when she finally learned Kanye West’s passcode was 0000 pic.twitter.com/wJYUKuQTtX — Anthony Domingo (@adomingo2) October 11, 2018

I wish my life could be as uncomplicated as apparently Kanye’s phone passcode is — Danielle (@danie_cliff) October 11, 2018

Kanye’s iPhone password is the equivalent of when we had Almunia in goal — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) October 11, 2018

Do you have the same passcode as Kanye? Or is your passcode more imaginative?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd