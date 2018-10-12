Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Kanye West meets Donald Trump in Oval Office and his ‘epic’ speech leads to meme-fest online

The rapper didn't rap, but delivered a rambling, multipart monologue Thursday.

Published: October 12, 2018 1:53:26 pm

donald trump, kanye west, trump kanye meeting, kanye west oval office speech, trump kanye memes, trump kanye meeting jokes, trump kanye funny tweets, viral news, indian express Donald Trump and Kanye West meeting got everyone talking online but not for the right reasons.

Kanye West met US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House, days after he received flak online for donning a MAGA hat and praising Trump. The meet did not surprise anyone, giving that even his wife Kim Kardashian met the POTUS at the White House. However, what happened in the televised meet made it the top trending topic online. From hugging the president to revealing the password of his phone, it all got everyone talking, and prompting jokes, memes and political commentary.

The rapper delivered a rambling, multipart monologue Thursday sitting across the president. He even went on to say, “You made a Superman cape for me,” and that Trump “stopped” the war in North Korea region!

Watch the full video here:

Naturally, netizens were flabbergasted by the meeting. While some couldn’t stop underlining how problematic the meeting was, others took solace in cracking some jokes and sharing memes and GIFs to draw parallels. And some wondered if West would contest for presidency next!

