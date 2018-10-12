Kanye West meets Donald Trump in Oval Office and his ‘epic’ speech leads to meme-fest online

Donald Trump and Kanye West meeting got everyone talking online but not for the right reasons.

Kanye West met US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House, days after he received flak online for donning a MAGA hat and praising Trump. The meet did not surprise anyone, giving that even his wife Kim Kardashian met the POTUS at the White House. However, what happened in the televised meet made it the top trending topic online. From hugging the president to revealing the password of his phone, it all got everyone talking, and prompting jokes, memes and political commentary.

The rapper delivered a rambling, multipart monologue Thursday sitting across the president. He even went on to say, “You made a Superman cape for me,” and that Trump “stopped” the war in North Korea region!

Watch the full video here:

Naturally, netizens were flabbergasted by the meeting. While some couldn’t stop underlining how problematic the meeting was, others took solace in cracking some jokes and sharing memes and GIFs to draw parallels. And some wondered if West would contest for presidency next!

Was Kanye West brought in to make the President look sane? — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) October 12, 2018

TRUMP: Hello Ice Cube

KANYE WEST: No my name is *whispers to aide* what’s my name again?

TRUMP: Love your work on Law & Order

KANYE WEST: was I on that? I bet I was. Thank you George Bush — Pumpkin Spiceotope (@BuckyIsotope) October 12, 2018

Kanye West; “I love this guy let me, let me give em a hug. I love this guy”! Who would’ve ever thought a reality show Star* would ever bring his reality show into the Oval Office? Only anyone who’s familiar with Donald Trump’s harebrained antics! #Hardball pic.twitter.com/vi2FTDxxeS — Allen Vollbrecht (@allenvollbrecht) October 11, 2018

Footage of Kanye at the whitehouse. pic.twitter.com/amyYGR861g — colton dunn (@captdope) October 11, 2018

Kanye West and Trump are meeting at The White House. pic.twitter.com/tHRriR9QfX — Cameron Grant (@coolcambackup) October 11, 2018

A friend of mine, who isn’t on Twitter, sent this to me, and it’s too good not to share. #KanyeWest #POTUS pic.twitter.com/VzPSPwK3iu — Martin Locraft (@7ML) October 11, 2018

#KanyeWest running to @realDonaldTrump for a hug after their White House meeting. pic.twitter.com/Ox5LkuW2X7 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 11, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to bow our heads, and pray for #KanyeWest God restore his mind. — Pastor West (@Pastor__West) October 12, 2018

If that rap thing fizzles out, #KanyeWest has a future as a speechwriter. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 11, 2018

i know most people would’ve done this with Veep or Curb music but I’m too depressed pic.twitter.com/tnPIq0nDnS — lil zyrtec (@dorseyshaw) October 11, 2018

If we want to stop Kanye let’s boycott the Kardashian products and shows…Kris Jenner will have Kanye cancelled by dinner time! #KanyeWest — Erika Killmonger (@BUsweetheart) October 11, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd