Kanye West shares video of him urinating on Grammy award amid feud with record labels

Rapper and music producer Kanye West shared a video Wednesday of him urinating on a Grammy Award following a series of tweets that criticised music labels over their ownership of rights to artists’ music.

“Trust me… I WON’T STOP,” the 43-year-old captioned the video.

“90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying,” he wrote in one tweet.

The video, which has been viewed over 21 million times, showed one of his Grammy’s placed inside a toilet while West urinates on it.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West is the latest among prominent artists to demand that he be allowed own the rights to his original records or ‘masters’.

Most artists sign away their rights to an original record to a record label either for a set period of time or the length of copyright. Record companies can then license the use of the music on streaming services, in films, ads or other products.

Singer Taylor Swift was involved in a similar feud over her masters recently and accused a record label of not allowing her to sing her old songs at an event since they owned the rights to the masters.

In a series of tweets, West criticised Universal Records and Sony, and compared the music industry to a slave ship. West also promised to not make new music under his current contract until he owns his masters.

I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern day slavery. Vengeance is only the lords. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

He also shared several pictures of his alleged contact with Universal Records saying, “all the musician will be free”.

ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West called for support from Swift (with whom he’s had a long running feud), U2 lead singer Bono, rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Some like songwriter Diane Warren, responded to West’s video and condemned the act, calling it “vile and disrespectful”.

How vile and disrespectful of U. This was given to U by your peers out of respect for your work and U r literally pissing on them. I’ve won one Grammy and I’m forever grateful and humble that my peers found me worthy of it. https://t.co/glAO5z8dCH — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) September 16, 2020

Do I even got say anything pic.twitter.com/h8PTHGezGa — Mike🃏 (@KashMike31) September 16, 2020

eww pic.twitter.com/j5nrZmB4tn — there it is Marian (@mrperrysk) September 16, 2020

Just imagine if he became president. — Daniel G. Stefanski (@DanStefanski80) September 16, 2020

This is funny. — Justice4US77ha (@Justice4US77ha) September 17, 2020

u suprise me everytime u tweet pic.twitter.com/9gxyOnw7ZB — seeu 🍦 (@southafricanqu3) September 16, 2020

Nah the problem is y’all who think he needs help. He’s literally trying to tell everyone what’s going on — Jay 🤎✨ (@BruhChilI) September 16, 2020

Please get help. You are not ok dude. — Sharon #BlackLivesMatter (@queeniebee99) September 16, 2020

imagine if a woman did this… y’all would bash her pic.twitter.com/ReppefRO9m — A ♡ (@fagnxiety) September 16, 2020

You can flush your career, legacy, and respect down the toilet but grammies….not so much. — text VOTE to 30330 (@bosskingman) September 17, 2020

Your music can’t help you so you need controversy to make you relevant pic.twitter.com/dQSMkEchNP — 𝕕𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕤 ♡ 𝙗𝙢𝙝 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣 (@glamlikelipa) September 16, 2020

I like it. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 17, 2020

300,000+ boneheads and counting have liked Kanye pissing on a Grammy. No wonder we have Trump as president* and can’t beat coronavirus. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) September 16, 2020

West’s battle against the record labels comes after a highly-publicised but failed bid to contest this year’s presidential elections. Though he made the ballot in 12 states, West’s campaign was majorly hampered by a series of failure to meet deadlines in key states.

