Kanye West celebrates test poll ‘result’ that said he had more votes than Trump, Biden

As the US Presidential Elections 2020 enter its final leg, rapper and presidential hopeful Kanye West claimed he was ahead of Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Kentucky, where polls opened Tuesday for early voting. His celebratory dance and tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention online, however netizens later realised the poll he had referred to was fake.

West posted a video on Twitter celebrating the poll outcome that showed he was in third place in Kentucky, ahead of US President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Biden. The screenshot was from local news media outlet Lex18 which showed West ranked third with 19 per cent of the vote.

YE 2020 AFTER ALL? Kanye West is leading Joe Biden and Donald Trump in Kentucky precinct voting polls 🇺🇸🗳 pic.twitter.com/s29S1YTCrz — SOHH (@sohh) October 13, 2020

However, while sharing the video, he wrote: “GET THE WEST WING READY”. In a following tweet, continuing the joyous news he wrote: “PEOLE TRIED TO TALK ME OUT OF RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT… NEVER LET WEAK CONTROLLING PEOPLE KILL YOUR SPIRIT.”

GET THE WEST WING READY !!! … this is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky pole result 🌎🌍🌏🪐💫☄️💥🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k9e87MGKZL — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

PEOLE TRIED TO TALK ME OUT OF RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT… NEVER LET WEAK CONTROLLING PEOPLE KILL YOUR SPIRIT — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

Twitter later flagged it as ‘manipulated media’ and the media outlet later said that a cached link on its website was showing test election results from the state. These were part of their election preparations and the news outlet said they are definitely “not valid.”

The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion. (2/2) — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) October 14, 2020

However, even after the statement, West and his team refused to acknowledge the error. The tweet is still there on his profile, and he also shared another video.

THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH pic.twitter.com/p3NhTV11cN — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

While most people on Twitter couldn’t believe he fell for a fake poll, others came up with sarcastic jokes and memes.

Is the giveaway that this isn’t actually a poll is the spelling https://t.co/eBSuxjsNgv — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) October 14, 2020

So you’re saying Kanye didn’t actually win Kentucky?! 😉 https://t.co/SNMfekDHkC — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) October 14, 2020

Lolllllll congratulations you played yourself — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) October 14, 2020

🤣😂🤣🤣🤣 OMG. Poor soul really thought it was real. Sorry, but it’s as fake as can be. pic.twitter.com/RRHdeMc5uQ — Conchita Leeflang (@conchitaleef) October 14, 2020

who gon tell him that poll is fake… — Kira’ (@Mistyears) October 14, 2020

Let him be happy. We can tell him tomorrow — JK💥 (@YerrJack) October 14, 2020

Ye Oval Office — moral oculus pic.twitter.com/QfOpdkcoYc — Grotto Studio (@grotto_studio) October 14, 2020

Fool ain’t nobody wasting a vote on you pic.twitter.com/Jb8QoxsbuC — Angie (@Angie83263227) October 14, 2020

The rapper-music producer is only on the ballot in 11 states — Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont — meaning that it is virtually impossible for him to win the race for the White House on November 3.

