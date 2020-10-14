scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Bihar polls

Kanye West celebrates test poll ‘result’ that said he had more votes than Trump, Biden

Despite the media outlet he had referred to issuing a statement denying they were actual results, Kanye West kept the tweet that showed him celebrating the 'results'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 14, 2020 7:55:02 pm
Kanye west, kanye more votes trump Biden in Kentucky, us presidential elections, donald trump, joe biden, Kentucky early polls, viral news, indian expressWest celebrated the 'poll' result with a small dancing video.

As the US Presidential Elections 2020 enter its final leg, rapper and presidential hopeful Kanye West claimed he was ahead of Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Kentucky, where polls opened Tuesday for early voting. His celebratory dance and tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention online, however netizens later realised the poll he had referred to was fake.

West posted a video on Twitter celebrating the poll outcome that showed he was in third place in Kentucky, ahead of US President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Biden. The screenshot was from local news media outlet Lex18 which showed West ranked third with 19 per cent of the vote.

However, while sharing the video, he wrote: “GET THE WEST WING READY”. In a following tweet, continuing the joyous news he wrote: “PEOLE TRIED TO TALK ME OUT OF RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT… NEVER LET WEAK CONTROLLING PEOPLE KILL YOUR SPIRIT.”

Twitter later flagged it as ‘manipulated media’ and the media outlet later said that a cached link on its website was showing test election results from the state. These were part of their election preparations and the news outlet said they are definitely “not valid.”

However, even after the statement, West and his team refused to acknowledge the error. The tweet is still there on his profile, and he also shared another video.

While most people on Twitter couldn’t believe he fell for a fake poll, others came up with sarcastic jokes and memes.

The rapper-music producer is only on the ballot in 11 states — Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont — meaning that it is virtually impossible for him to win the race for the White House on November 3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 14: Latest News

Advertisement