How people reacted on social media to Kanye West conceding the presidential elections

After many twists and turns, Kanye West declared Wednesday that he had conceded defeat as a presidential candidate. Despite his promise to return as a candidate for the next presidential elections, there were plenty of conversations on social media about his journey and loss, and they involved plenty of memes.

“WELP KANYE 2024,” ,” the artiste wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of himself against the backdrop a map showing election results.

West’s name soon started trending on Twitter, with many talking about how he must be feeling about losing. While some acknowledged him for ‘trying’, others felt bad for him.

Are Kanye’s lawyers ready to challenge these election results in the courts??? 💪 — VOTETHONY VOTETANO (@theneedledrop) November 4, 2020

Kanye lookin at the map like pic.twitter.com/LCkJsL63k1 — Stevie 👑 (@steviesburner2) November 4, 2020

Kanye West after seeing the Presidential Election results tonightpic.twitter.com/TWJ4MetaZl — mariano 🦦 (@TheRapAgenda) November 3, 2020

Kanye’s family as soon as the election results come in pic.twitter.com/HTHpCP8MWr — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) November 4, 2020

kanye west after seeing the amount of votes he got pic.twitter.com/QHQbVhnjbz — laura 💫 (@brochupanties) November 4, 2020

if Kanye actually thought he had a chance in this election he’s insane lmao. why y’all feeling bad for him😭 pic.twitter.com/hz7fQz8sIu — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) November 4, 2020

Incidentally, the singer-fashion designer had at least one vote: his own. The 43-year-old hip-hop star had tweeted on polling day that he voted for himself.

“God is so good,” West tweeted Tuesday. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The fact that West voted for himself also prompted many reactions.

No one: Kanye West after voting for himself: pic.twitter.com/msvfFRqSSt — Bobby Shmurda Clips ➐ (@ShmurdaBobbyGS9) November 3, 2020

Kanye West after leaving the polls voting for himself… pic.twitter.com/7AB1GDDZg2 — 🍞I recommend the TOAST!!🍞 (@SmashBro_Mookie) November 4, 2020

the fact that in the 40 something years you have been alive you have never voted other than for yourself… embarrassing — jacques (@JacquesRep) November 4, 2020

What shocked many people was how many votes West actually managed to get and reacted with memes.

Coronavirus vaccines should be tested on the 50,000 Americans that voted for Kanye West. #ElectionNight — Rob Gill 🗳 iwillvote.com (@vote4robgill) November 4, 2020

The fact that he got 50,000+ votes pic.twitter.com/jbCltG7gTc — Burhan Khalid (@RequiemNocturn) November 4, 2020

i can’t believe people actually voted for kanye west wtf is wrong w y’all — Tina (@tinahalada) November 4, 2020

Why vote for Kanye West? What was the reason????? pic.twitter.com/Y74kZNFtsn — Misses LACE Mamas (@jiggyjayy2) November 4, 2020

50,000 Americans voted for Kanye. 300,000 ballots are missing. pic.twitter.com/iJiShuH1Zq — AWENG🐄 (@AwengChuol) November 4, 2020

Everyone who voted for Kanye: pic.twitter.com/O6Ciqf9boH — ⚔️ GAGA DAILY ⚔️ (@gagadaily) November 4, 2020

To the 50k people who voted for Kanye.

pic.twitter.com/bRNFLw2WdK — IG: JontaOHT (@jontaoht) November 4, 2020

I’m sorry 500,000 ppl voted for Kanye? Y’all truly make me sick 🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tPG4JLMHPY — Eve 🧡 (@Eve__Mitchell_) November 4, 2020

West made it on the ballot as either an independent or third-party candidate in 12 states but it was never going to be enough to give him a real chance at becoming the president.

