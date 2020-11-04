scorecardresearch
How people reacted on social media to Kanye West conceding the presidential elections

Kanye West's name was trending on Twitter, with many talking about how the rapper must be feeling about losing. While some acknowledged his attempt, others felt bad for him. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 4, 2020 1:04:57 pm
After many twists and turns, Kanye West declared Wednesday that he had conceded defeat as a presidential candidate. Despite his promise to return as a candidate for the next presidential elections, there were plenty of conversations on social media about his journey and loss, and they involved plenty of memes.

“WELP KANYE 2024,” ,” the artiste wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of himself against the backdrop a map showing election results.

West’s name soon started trending on Twitter, with many talking about how he must be feeling about losing. While some acknowledged him for ‘trying’, others felt bad for him. 

Incidentally, the singer-fashion designer had at least one vote: his own. The 43-year-old hip-hop star had tweeted on polling day that he voted for himself.

“God is so good,” West tweeted Tuesday. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

The fact that West voted for himself also prompted many reactions.

What shocked many people was how many votes West actually managed to get and reacted with memes.

West made it on the ballot as either an independent or third-party candidate in 12 states but it was never going to be enough to give him a real chance at becoming the president.

