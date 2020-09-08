scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Video of Kanye West and children ‘walking on water’ gets widely shared on social media

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 8, 2020 2:23:06 pm
kayne west, kanye west walk on water, sunday services choir, kim kardashian walk on water video, viral news, indian expressWhile few thought that the musical performance was beautiful, others found the stunt offensive.

American rapper Kanye West made a dramatic entrance at his Sunday Service in the city of Atlanta, appearing to walk on water with his children. The rapper and his children are seen seemingly walking across a water body to a choir that also appears to be standing on water.

The gathering, held at the Pinewood Forest in Georgia, included a sunset sermon by televangelist Joel Osteen, who spoke about the story from the Bible in which Jesus walked on water. Later in the service, West’s choir offered attendees a stunning visual by appearing to cross walk on the lake’s surface while performing.

While the trio appeared to walk on water, the illusion was created with the installation of a clear plexiglass structure underneath the water.

West’s wife Kim Kardashian captured the moment where the crew and their children North, 7, and Saint, 4, accompanied their father for the special service. The video shared on a Instagram story quickly spread to other platforms.

Many were angered by the video with some calling it “blasphemy”, others said the rapper’s new service was “dangerous”. However, there were many who said it was very creative and “beautiful”.

The event – like other similar events organised by West – drew about 150 invited guests, including singer 2 Chainz, according to a Billboard report. West is all set to release his ninth album titled Jesus Is King next month.

Since it was formed in January 2019, West’s Sunday Service Choir has performed at events across the world, including Coachella and Paris Fashion Week. While it isn’t a church yet, West reportedly attempted to get a trademark on the name of the organisation.

