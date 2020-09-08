Video of Kanye West and children ‘walking on water’ gets widely shared on social media

While few thought that the musical performance was beautiful, others found the stunt offensive.

American rapper Kanye West made a dramatic entrance at his Sunday Service in the city of Atlanta, appearing to walk on water with his children. The rapper and his children are seen seemingly walking across a water body to a choir that also appears to be standing on water.

The gathering, held at the Pinewood Forest in Georgia, included a sunset sermon by televangelist Joel Osteen, who spoke about the story from the Bible in which Jesus walked on water. Later in the service, West’s choir offered attendees a stunning visual by appearing to cross walk on the lake’s surface while performing.

While the trio appeared to walk on water, the illusion was created with the installation of a clear plexiglass structure underneath the water.

Sunset Sunday Service in Atlanta tonight pic.twitter.com/N8zq9tCZJv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2020

West’s wife Kim Kardashian captured the moment where the crew and their children North, 7, and Saint, 4, accompanied their father for the special service. The video shared on a Instagram story quickly spread to other platforms.

Kanye West and his kids walking on water 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nXpyVTOodC — DatPiff (@DatPiff) September 7, 2020

Many were angered by the video with some calling it “blasphemy”, others said the rapper’s new service was “dangerous”. However, there were many who said it was very creative and “beautiful”.

I’m farrrr from religious but this feels all types of wrong and offensive. — Francesca (@MsFranSG) September 7, 2020

Only they would try to reinact Jesus walking on water 😑 — linso 🥀 (@Linso28) September 7, 2020

Weird cult again 🙅🏽‍♀️ — 🇦🇸 🇭🇺The Skinny Samoan🇺🇸 (@issaplant) September 7, 2020

This is just clear plexiglass about 1-2 inches below water surface. Trick was shown on the TV show that reveals magician tricks. Come to MN this winter where they truly walk on water. — Tom (@miniappleman) September 7, 2020

Y’all really put water over cement and acted like these people were Je- nvm🤦🏾‍♀️😂 — 18 🌺 (@Quxxnxniyah) September 7, 2020

That water prob as shallow as the Kardashian fam 😂 — 𓁟𓂀𓆣𓅟 YUH (@YuhBoyYuh) September 7, 2020

are we just gonna act like this is normal?😳 — rylan (@rylan08411977) September 7, 2020

That is incredible!!! I would love to be there. So powerful — CRyx (@CRyx72848266) September 7, 2020

i’m not christian but sunday service has really cool concept!😍 — R e i (@aadoreible) September 7, 2020

That gave me chills. You are lucky you get to experience that music. ❤️ — Mary Schmidt (@MarySchmidt17) September 7, 2020

The event – like other similar events organised by West – drew about 150 invited guests, including singer 2 Chainz, according to a Billboard report. West is all set to release his ninth album titled Jesus Is King next month.

Since it was formed in January 2019, West’s Sunday Service Choir has performed at events across the world, including Coachella and Paris Fashion Week. While it isn’t a church yet, West reportedly attempted to get a trademark on the name of the organisation.

