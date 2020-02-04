Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Kansas city’s celebrations after Super Bowl win were so wild that it was picked by the weather radar

For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. the victory also marked the National Football League’s 100th season.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2020 6:02:04 pm
Kansas City's National Weather Service on their twitter handle posted a loop video of the fireworks that lasted over 45 minutes on Sunday.

As NFL team Kansas City Chief’s fans lit up the night skies to celebrate their win over the San Fransisco 49ers in the Super Bowl,  the intensity of the fireworks display was such that it was picked up by the local news station’s weather radar.

The official Twitter handle of Kansas City’s National Weather Service shared a GIF image of their radar display that was illuminated with colourful dots highlighting the fireworks being set off across the city.

As per a CNN report, the fireworks display was visible as far south as Clinton and Butler, Missouri, which are an hour’s drive away from Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs play their home games.

         This is so cool!

         — Andrea Saxion (@AndreaSaxion) February 4, 2020

The wild celebrations erupted after the team’s unexpected victory after trailing  20-10 until the fourth quarter. They finished the game 21-30. With the win, the Chiefs ended their 50-year-old Super Bowl drought. The win also marked the National Football League’s 100th season. The city will reportedly hold a victory parade as part of the celebrations, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

