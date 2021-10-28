Kano Jigoro: Google doodle honours Japan’s ‘Father of Judo’ on 161st birthday

Google honours Kano Jigoro, the father of Judo: Google on Thursday paid tribute to Japan’s “Father of Judo,” Professor Kano Jigoro on his 161st birthday with a doodle.

The doodle has multiple slides and is animated to show Kano’s life and work in a series of frames where he is shown helping his students master martial art.

Born in 1860 in Mikage (now part of Kobe), Kano moved to Tokyo with his father at age 11. He was known as a child prodigy in school and determined to study the martial art of Jujutsu. During his time as a student at Tokyo University, he finally found someone who would teach him—Jujutsu master and former samurai Fukuda Hachinosuke.

Judo was first born during a Jujutsu sparring match when Kano incorporated a western wrestling move to bring his much larger opponent to the mat. By removing the most dangerous techniques used in Jujutsu, he created “Judo,” a safe and cooperative sport based on Kano’s personal philosophy of Seiryoku-Zenyo (maximum efficient use of energy) and Jita-Kyoei (mutual prosperity of self and others).

In 1882, Kano opened his own dojo (a martial arts gym), the Kodokan Judo Institute in Tokyo, where he would go on to develop Judo for years. He also welcomed women into the sport in 1893.

Kano became the first Asian member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1909, and in 1960, the IOC approved Judo as an official Olympic sport.

The doodle has been illustrated by Los Angeles-based artist Cynthia Yuan Cheng to celebrate Professor Jigoro’s 161st birth anniversary.