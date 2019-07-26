Kangaroo jumps traffic signal in Australia; viral video leaves netizens rofl-ing!

Not everyone can get away after jumping a traffic signal. But for a kangaroo in Austalia’s Wagga Wagga, it was no big deal as he ignored the lights and marched along. The hilarious video caught on camera by a passerby is now going viral, leaving others in splits.

The three-year-old eastern grey skippy took commuters by surprise as he dashed past the red light heading straight for Baylis Street in the town. Sharing the video on Facebook, users used the seemingly perfect hashtag #OnlyinAustralia to describe the situation and remarked, “He was obviously jumping that red light to tell someone that ‘The kids are trapped down the old mine-shaft, again’.”

According to Goulburn Post, the marsupial skipped through the traffic lights at Berry and Morgan streets.

Sadly, breaking the lights did not turn out to be a joyride for him as he injured himself in the ordeal. “He ended up hiding among some broken shopping trolleys at the car park of Wagga Marketplace before being taken to Kooringal Veterinary Hospital,” the report added.

Thanks to good samaritans, help was called in and veterinarians from the Kooringal Veterinary Hospital rushed to help the animal. “Witnesses said it was hopping along then took a turn into the carpark,” senior veterinarian Dr Mark Sayer said. “It would be looking for safety after being caught up in town with people and traffic. The car park would’ve been dark and safe, so he thought.”

The team sedated the animal and brought it back to the hospital and upon investigation noticed he had been bleeding from the nails on his feet from hopping on roads. But the doctors assured he is a healthy boy and after examinations and treatment, the kangaroo was released at a safe site.