Kangaroo leaps back into lake after being rescued, hilarious video leaves netizens ROFL-ing!

A video of a kangaroo in Australia jumping back into a lake after being rescued has amused many after it went viral on social media.

The 25-second clip, which was originally shared on Reddit, shows a young kangaroo taking a dip in Canberra’s Lake Burley-Griffin as two police officers on a jet ski try to rescue the animal. However, as they bring the kangaroo back to the edge of the lake, it immediately jumps back in.

According to reports, as soon as the residents of Canberra raised an alarm on the incident, the police were quick to act and soon went to rescue the kangaroo on a jet ski, which rarely is used for the inland city to rescue the animal.

The kangaroo was later rescued again and handed over to animal rescue workers who relocated it to a bushland location, a police spokesperson told 10 daily.

The video, which has been widely shared on several social media platforms, has triggered hilarious reactions online, with many telling the police officers to let the kangaroo be in the water as they are “great swimmers”.

However, some netizens also pointed out that the police officers did a favour by bringing it out from the water as the artificial lake did not have easy exit points.