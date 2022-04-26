scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Japanese Kane Tanaka, the oldest person in the world, passes away at 119

Kane Tanaka was from Japan’s Fukuoka city and was born on January 2, 1903.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 26, 2022 5:25:11 pm
With Tanaka’s passing, the title of the ‘oldest living person’ went to Lucile Randon, who is known as Sister Andre.

Japan’s Kane Tanaka, recognised as the world’s oldest living person, died at the age of 119, the Guinness World Records announced Monday.

Tanaka died on April 19, 2022, at a local hospital after a period of frequent hospitalisations in Fukuoka city in the prefecture of the same name.

On April 13, 2022, her family tweeted that Tanaka had recently been “hospitalized and discharged repeatedly”. They also added that despite her declining health she was in good spirits and had an appetite for cola and chocolate.

Born on January 2, 1903, she was the seventh child born to Kumakichi and Kuma Ota. In her last years, she had been living at a rest house in Fukuoka. She was recognised as the ‘oldest living person’ by the Guinness World Records in 2019.

She was to participate as one of the torchbearers during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Torch Relay but could not as there was a risk of her contracting Covid-19.

With Tanaka’s passing, the title of the oldest living person went to Lucile Randon, who is also known as Sister Andre. Sister Andre, who is 118 years old, is a French citizen and also the oldest survivor of Covid-19.

This year on January 18, the oldest man in the world, Saturnino de la Fuente García,  passed away at his home in León, Spain. He was 112 years old.

