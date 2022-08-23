‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti left homeless after Balochistan floods; netizens rush to help

Wahab Ali Bugti, a Pakistani singer who sang the popular song Kana Yaari on Coke Studio, reportedly lost his house due to the floods that have wreaked havoc in Balochistan.

A Twitter user shared that Bugti has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan after his mud house was destroyed. His family has been living without a home, the user added.

A photo posted along with the tweet shows Bugti carrying a toddler in his arms as he stands in the rubble. In another photo, children are seen sitting on a charpoy in the mud as they cover themselves with tarpaulin.

Wahab Bhugti who got famous after singing “Kana yari” at coke studio has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home. pic.twitter.com/u7LoQHmVrT — Nishat (@Nishat64) August 21, 2022

Muniba Mazari, the goodwill ambassador of UN Women Pakistan, also shared the photos of Bugti and wrote, “So heartbreaking! This is brother Wahab Bugti & this is what he’s going through right now. Allah Rehm!” In another tweet, Hazari shared the bank account details of Wahab Bugti so that social media users could help.

Confirmed by multiple sources, sharing brother Wahab Bugti’s personal bank account details: Account Title: Abdul Wahab Account Number: 16487900337903 Bank Name: Habib Bank ltd. https://t.co/Uwk5T39ZVZ — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) August 22, 2022

A Twitter user, Balochistan Flood Relief, said he has been in touch with Bugti and shared the singer’s mobile wallet account seeking assistance. “Hello folks, I just spoke to him and he has given me his jazzcash account. DM Jamali is currently being evacuated due to high threat of Pat Feeder flooding the area, Wahab is still stuck there. Please help him out. This is his Jazzcash account: 03002118309,” he tweeted.

Hello folks, I just spoke to him and he has given me his jazzcash account. DM Jamali is currently being evacuated due to high threat of Pat Feeder flooding the area, Wahab is still stuck there. Please help him out. This is his Jazzcash account: 03002118309 https://t.co/EyVPA5WjLC — Balochistan Flood Relief (@astroluigi1) August 21, 2022

Kaifi Khalil, a singer and his fellow collaborator on Coke Studio, also shared Wahab Bugti’s Jazz Cash account number and appealed for help.

0300 2118309 Wahab Bugti Jazz Cash please help him for help — Kaifi Khalil (@kaifi_khalil) August 21, 2022

The photos of Wahab Bugti have moved netizens and left them teary-eyed. Netizens questioned Coke Studio and appealed to them to help the singer. Many social media users also asked how they could help the singer.

“So basically coke studio made millions off his voice, and did nothing to alleviate his situation. Shambolic. (I don’t want to be presumptious and say they didn’t pay him or underpaid him but that does seem to be one of the alarming possiblities here too!” commented a Twitter user.

“This is how artists are respected in this country! I firmly believe every citizen should b treated equally but in a society that is divided into diferent clases like ours, even these talented personalities r not safeguarded just because they hail from lower or lower middle class,” shared a third.

Xulfi, a producer of Coke Studio, said they are helping Bugti. “We are and will continue to be with Wahab Bugti Sahib and his loved ones to help overcome the difficult situation. Rest assured, he is being given all possible support on ground,” he tweeted.

Wahab Bugti was featured on Season 14 of Coke Studio as he sang Kana Yaari along with Pakistani rapper Eva B and Kaifi Khalil. The song has received more than 34 million views on YouTube since being released seven months ago.