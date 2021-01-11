scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s first Vogue cover sparks controversy

Many expressed disapproval because they felt the magazine had made Kamala Harris’s skin look ‘lighter’.

January 11, 2021
Kamala Harris, Vogue, Kamala Harris Vogue photo shoot, Kamala Harris Vogue cover picture, Kamala Harris Vogue backlash, Kamala Harris Vogue twitters reactions, Vogue Cover shoot, Vogue Cover shoot controversy, Vogue magazine, Trending news, Indian Express news,According to The Guardian, Vogue denied to the New York Post it had lightened Harris’s skin after the shoot. However, the response did not quell the disapproval from people online.

Popular American fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue drew criticism after releasing the pictures of its February cover page that feature US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

On the cover, Harris is seen wearing a dark brown blazer with black pants and sneakers with pink and green drapes in the background, reportedly in reference to Harris’ college sorority.

Another picture featured her in a powder blue suit, her arms crossed, in front of a gold background. Take a look here:

Many expressed disapproval because they felt the magazine had made Harris’s skin look ‘lighter’.

Later, New York magazine contributor Yashar Ali tweeted that a source familiar with the photoshoot had said that what is on the magazine’s cover was originally to have been used inside the magazine. It also wasn’t the picture she and her team expected to make the cover of the magazine’s print edition.

According to The Guardian, Vogue told the New York Post that it hadn’t lightened Harris’s skin colour in the photo. However, that response did not pacify people online.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Vogue has drawn criticism for what critics say is the wrongful representation of minorities.

According to the Associated Press, last year, Vogue’s editor in chief Anna Wintour, in an internal email apologised for ‘not doing enough’ to elevate black voices on her staff and publishing images after reports of discrimination directed at people of colour in the organisation came out.

Harris’s appearance on the Vogue comes even as outgoing US President Donald Trump complained last month that his wife Melania Trump had not featured on a single magazine cover in his four years in the White House.

Previous First Lady, Michelle Obama, had featured in numerous lifestyle and fashion magazines’ including the cover of Vogue in December 2016.

