Thursday, April 29, 2021
Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi script history as they flank Joe Biden at speech, Twitter celebrates

For the first time in the US history, two powerful women, vice-president Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, took their seats behind the US President as he addressed a joint session of Congress.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 29, 2021 2:13:05 pm
Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, us joint session, us joint congress session, joe biden joint congress, kamala harris nancy pelosi make history, two women us house chamber, viral news, good news, indian expressVice President Kamala Harris, left, greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ahead of President Joe Biden addressing a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol. (Source: AP)

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made history on Wednesday as the first women to be seated on the rostrum as US President Joe Biden delivered his first speech to a joint session of Congress. The historic event created a huge buzz online with people expressing their joy and delight at the powerful image.

As Biden addressed a joint session of Congress — completing 100 days in office, he highlighted extraordinary development at the very opening of his address. After taking the podium, Biden greeted the two women standing behind him with a “Madam Speaker” and “Madam Vice President.”

“No president has ever said those words — and it’s about time,” the 46th US President said as he delivered his first prime-time speech to a joint session of Congress. And he was not alone in cheering for the two amazing leaders paving the way for new political tradition in the country.

Many rooting for the Pelosi and Harris, two California Democrats, said they never imagined they would witness this beautiful sight. Photos of the two beginning the night with an elbow-bump, replacing the traditional handshake amid the pandemic, is now going viral.

 

Pelosi, 81, had made history by becoming the first female House speaker during Republican President George W Bush’s presidency. He acknowledged the moment by noting during his address to Congress after Pelosi’s election that he had the privilege of being the first president to open with the words “madam speaker.”

Harris, made history last year when she became the first woman and first Black and Indian-origin person to be elected as vice-president. In her role as president of the Senate, she joins Pelosi to preside over the joint session of Congress.

[With inputs from AP]

