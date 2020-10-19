scorecardresearch
#MyNameIs trends after US senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’s name

Senator David Perdue was talking at an election rally of US President Donald Trump on October 17 in Macon City, Georgia when he mispronounced Harris’s name.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 19, 2020 5:02:52 pm
Perdue‘s mispronunciation outraged many on social media, particularly Harris' supporters and people of colour. Many called him out for wilfully mispronouncing Harris’s name, despite serving as her colleague for nearly four years.

After a Republican senator from Georgia consciously mispronounced Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s name at an event, #MyNameIs began trending and saw people revealing their unique names and their meanings in different cultures.

Senator David Perdue was at an election rally in support of US President Donald Trump on October 17 in Macon City, Georgia when he mispronounced Harris’s name.

“Kah”-mah-lah? Kah-Mah-lah”? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever,” Perdue told thousands of his supporters present at the rally. The moment which was shared on social media received a lot of criticism.

Perdue‘s mispronunciation outraged many on social media, particularly Harris’s supporters and people from other ethnic groups. Many criticised him for wilfully mispronouncing Harris’s name, despite knowing her as a fellow senator for nearly four years.

Many tweeted using the hashtag to reveal the origin and meanings of their names, as a sign of protest.

According to reports, it was Amit Jani, the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Outreach Coordinator of the Biden campaign who launched the ”My name is” campaign.

Many also used the hashtag to express support and promote the Democratic party’s candidates.

Several political figures and celebrities and like Kal Penn and Lea Thompson also participated in the campaign.

Amid the criticisms, a spokeswoman for Perdue’s campaign defended his remarks in a statement to CNN.

“Senator Perdue simply mispronounced Senator Harris’ name, and he didn’t mean anything by it,” said Casey Black. “He was making an argument against the radical socialist agenda that she and her endorsed candidate Jon Ossoff are pushing.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time, Harris’s name has been wilfully mispronounced to highlight her ethnicity during this presidentical campaign.

