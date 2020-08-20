scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Kamala Harris mentions 'chithis' in her speech, creates a buzz on social media

Describing what family means to her, Kamala Harris said, "Family is my uncles, my aunts, and my chithis".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 20, 2020 3:56:18 pm
Kamala Harris’s speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday created a buzz on social media among the Indian-American and Tamilian community after she gave a special shoutout to her “chithis” while emphasising the importance of family. Tamil word ‘chithi‘ means aunt.

Harris, who made history by being the first Black woman and the first woman of Indian descent to contest US elections on a major party’s ticket, made the remark during her vice-presidential acceptance speech. In her speech, Harris spoke about the importance of family support in shaping an individual.

“She raised us to be proud, strong Black women. And she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage. She taught us to put family first. The family you are born into and the family you choose,” said Harris while talking about her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris. Describing what family means to her, she said, “Family is my uncles, my aunts, and my chithis”.

The speech soon went viral, taking desi netizens by surprise as people started googling the meaning of “chithi”. Here is how netizens reacted:

