Friday, March 11, 2022
‘What was so funny’: Kamala Harris slammed for laughing at question on Ukrainian refugees

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2022 2:12:38 pm
Polish President Andrzej Duda and US Vice President Kamala Harris hold a news conference, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, Poland. (Source: Reuters)

US Vice-President Kamala Harris was slammed for breaking into a laughter after she was asked whether America will take in Ukrainian refugees. Many on social media dubbed her reaction as “insensitive.

The incident happened when Harris was speaking alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda at a press conference in Warsaw, where she was demonstrating US support for NATO’s eastern allies. “Is the United States willing to make a specific allocation for Ukrainian refugees?” a journalist is heard asking Harris. “And for President Duda, I wanted to know if you think and if you asked the United States to specifically accept more refugees,” she continued.

Before responding to the question, the two leaders were heard breaking out into laughter. “Okay. A friend in need is a friend indeed,” Harris said from the podium while laughing aloud.

After the leaders awkwardly laughed, they resumed answering the question. Duda confirmed that he had asked Harris to help speed up the consular process so Ukrainian refugees with family in the US could stay with them.

Harris said they have discussed the matter recognising the burden placed on Poland by the “unprecedented” flow of refugees – but stopped short of saying whether the US was committed to taking in a certain number.

More than their answer, it was their laughter that caught the attention of everyone including Republicans. While several Twitter users termed it “shameful”, others defended her saying the two leaders weren’t laughing at the refugees.

During her trip, Harris will also meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is in Europe this week to meet Ukraine allies. Harris will travel on Friday to Bucharest, where she’s to meet Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

As Russia invaded Ukraine last month, it led to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, according to UNHCR. Nearly 2 million people have fled the country – mostly women and children – as men have been barred from leaving the country to defend the war-torn nation.

