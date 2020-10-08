scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 08, 2020
Top news

Kamala Harris’s expressions during US vice presidential debate got people talking

Kamala Harris's facial expressions while Vice President Mike Pence defended the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic sparked plenty of reactions on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 8, 2020 11:58:50 am
Kamala Harris, Kamala Harris’ facial expression, VP debate, 2020 US presidential election, 2020 VP debate Kamala Harris, Kamala Harris Mike Pence debate memes, VP debate memes, trending news, Indian Express-news.From intimidating glares smirks to side eyes, the 55-year-old did not shy away from disagreeing with Pence through her facial expressions.

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris faced off in a heated debate on Wednesday, and in addition to an errant fly, social media users had a lot to say about the Democratic party candidate’s facial expressions.

The duo debated a number of issues, with the Covid-19 pandemic being a prominent topic, and Harris’s facial expressions while Pence defended the administration’s response sparked plenty of reactions on Twitter. The US has seen over 2.1 lakh deaths due to the virus so far, and among those who’ve tested for the virus include US president Donald Trump.

There were glares, smirks and side eyes as the 55-year-old Harris listened to Pence speak.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

And here’s how people reacted to photos of Harris:

The candidates participated in the debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, where they stood more than 12 feet apart and were separated by thick sheets of see-through plexiglass. The debate was held before a small, socially distanced audience.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 08: Latest News

Advertisement