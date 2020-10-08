Kamala Harris’s expressions during US vice presidential debate got people talking

From intimidating glares smirks to side eyes, the 55-year-old did not shy away from disagreeing with Pence through her facial expressions.

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris faced off in a heated debate on Wednesday, and in addition to an errant fly, social media users had a lot to say about the Democratic party candidate’s facial expressions.

The duo debated a number of issues, with the Covid-19 pandemic being a prominent topic, and Harris’s facial expressions while Pence defended the administration’s response sparked plenty of reactions on Twitter. The US has seen over 2.1 lakh deaths due to the virus so far, and among those who’ve tested for the virus include US president Donald Trump.

There were glares, smirks and side eyes as the 55-year-old Harris listened to Pence speak.

And here’s how people reacted to photos of Harris:

Kamala’s face—I am screaming right now pic.twitter.com/QiKbhdwUR3 — Stefan Smith (@TheStefanSmith) October 8, 2020

The VP debate will forever be known as the night of the fly, pink eye, and lies. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/RLXw9dpf9r — Mrs.Opie (@MrsOpie88) October 8, 2020

The look your mama gives you when she knows you’re telling her a lie and she lets you finish your story. #Debate2020 pic.twitter.com/LHhglppOMQ — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) October 8, 2020

We’re gonna have @KamalaHarris reaction gifs for dayyyyyyys and it’s gonna be great — Joe Rospars (@rospars) October 8, 2020

Pence said “stop playing politics with people’s lives” with a straight face. Kamala Harris: pic.twitter.com/hRukp1rgqo — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) October 8, 2020

Senator Harris’s face when she’s waiting for Pence to finish talking is every woman in a meeting #VPDebate — Alyson Brokaw, MSc (@alyb_batgirl) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris is the definition of, “if my mouth doesn’t say it, my face will.” pic.twitter.com/xvYwxON2N5 — Tommy ✌️ (@tommy1997__) October 8, 2020

Kamala’s inner thoughts pic.twitter.com/DwfA7PKQe1 — P r e n t i c e (@the_prentice) October 8, 2020

Kamala’s facial expressions are awakening my dead soul — Michelle Ruiz (@michelleruiz) October 8, 2020

VP Kamala Harris’ face is every Black mom when she know you LYING Pence in danger… pic.twitter.com/rRehnTf5Kn — Megan Ming Francis (@meganfrancis) October 8, 2020

The candidates participated in the debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, where they stood more than 12 feet apart and were separated by thick sheets of see-through plexiglass. The debate was held before a small, socially distanced audience.

