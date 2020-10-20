scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Watch: Kamala Harris dances in the rain, Twitterati can’t have enough of it

Harris was seen grooving to music while holding an umbrella amid heavy showers and people on social media called for a dance-off between her and Trump, after the POTUS was seen shaking his leg earlier in the campaign trail.

By: Trends Desk | October 20, 2020 9:13:03 pm
Kamala Harris broke into dance during a rainy campaign event in Florida on Monday. (Source: AP/ Kamala Harris/ Twitter)

Kamala Harris, the US Democratic Party’s vice-presidential candidate, was seen dancing in the rain while addressing voters at a Florida rally, and now the video has got everyone talking online.

The US Senator was seen grooving to music while holding an umbrella amid heavy showers and people on social media can’t have enough of it, with many calling for a dance competition between Harris and Trump. The POTUS was recently seen shaking his leg in the campaign trail.

Harris, who scripted history by becoming the first Asian-American woman to be selected as the vice-presidential nominee of a major political party in the US, got fans and celebrities excited online.

Dressed in her signature attire, Harris told the crowd , “When we vote, we win,” before performing a little jig onstage. Later, she also shared a picture of herself on Twitter, saying: “Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one.”

Twitter users loved Harris’s joy and positivity and showered love on her and said they need more such videos moving beyond hateful debates.

On Monday, Harris resumed her election campaign, which she had paused for a few days after two of her staffers tested positive for Covid-19. On Monday, she campaigned in Orlando and Jacksonville. In her remarks, Harris stressed on Florida’s importance for the national presidential race and said the state’s voters “are very likely going to decide” the contest.

[with inputs from PTI]

