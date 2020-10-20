Watch: Kamala Harris dances in the rain, Twitterati can’t have enough of it

Kamala Harris broke into dance during a rainy campaign event in Florida on Monday. (Source: AP/ Kamala Harris/ Twitter)

Kamala Harris, the US Democratic Party’s vice-presidential candidate, was seen dancing in the rain while addressing voters at a Florida rally, and now the video has got everyone talking online.

The US Senator was seen grooving to music while holding an umbrella amid heavy showers and people on social media can’t have enough of it, with many calling for a dance competition between Harris and Trump. The POTUS was recently seen shaking his leg in the campaign trail.

Harris, who scripted history by becoming the first Asian-American woman to be selected as the vice-presidential nominee of a major political party in the US, got fans and celebrities excited online.

Kamala Harris is dancing in the Florida rain. pic.twitter.com/z2lxKMJ89e — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020

Dressed in her signature attire, Harris told the crowd , “When we vote, we win,” before performing a little jig onstage. Later, she also shared a picture of herself on Twitter, saying: “Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one.”

Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one. pic.twitter.com/DMimsHbmWO — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 19, 2020

Twitter users loved Harris’s joy and positivity and showered love on her and said they need more such videos moving beyond hateful debates.

Singing in the Rain! https://t.co/tjd7osNAq7 — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 20, 2020

I am absolutely unable to get over this video of @KamalaHarris dancing in the rain in chucks. pic.twitter.com/TD38hUISN2 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 19, 2020

This video of @KamalaHarris dancing in the rain might be the best thing you’ll see on the internet today pic.twitter.com/435Jw99RUX — Mitali Modi (@mmodi93) October 19, 2020

I like candidates with rhythm…

💃💃💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/6ggtj26O2c — La Mosca de Pence 😷 🦟 👠💄 (@mmtexas) October 19, 2020

Your love of life is contagious. Thank you for this. I saw the video of you dancing and it made me forget about trump the whole time. I may have to run it on a loop for a couple weeks bc he is going all out to be as crazy as he can be. Biden/Harris 2020. I voted and tracked it! — fiona (@gottabethisyear) October 19, 2020

Kamala dancing in her Chucks in the rain. THIS makes me smile. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png She’s going to bring some swag and genuine happiness back to the White House. LONG overdue. pic.twitter.com/Y2p4CCaQz1 — Mel 🆘 the Enforcer (@Fah_Lo_Me) October 20, 2020

This is how you win Florida pic.twitter.com/kJiTDym50P — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) October 19, 2020

On Monday, Harris resumed her election campaign, which she had paused for a few days after two of her staffers tested positive for Covid-19. On Monday, she campaigned in Orlando and Jacksonville. In her remarks, Harris stressed on Florida’s importance for the national presidential race and said the state’s voters “are very likely going to decide” the contest.



[with inputs from PTI]

