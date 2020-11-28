scorecardresearch
Kamala Harris dials teen who painted ‘beautiful portrait’ of her

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 28, 2020 12:06:05 pm
kamala harris, kamala harris portrait, teenger viral harris portrait, kamala harris call teen artist, Tyler Gordon, Tyler Gordon kamala harris portrait, viral news, indian expressThe teenager artist's time-lapse video got over one million views online. (Source: Official_tylerg/ Twitter, AP)

Kamala Harris surprised a young teen from San Jose, after his portrait of her went viral on social media. Tyler Gordon, 14, had done a beautiful painting of Harris in tribute to her becoming the first woman Vice-President of the United States.

Tyler was not only overwhelmed that his painting had reached the Democratic leader, but was also moved that she decided to call him. Gordon shared a video of his conversation with Harris on Twitter. “Oh my God! I’m overwhelmed with the magnificence of your artistry! You really have a gift,” the VP-elect told Gordon over the phone. “You really have a gift, my goodness. I was so touched to see it,” she added.

“Thank you so much Mrs. @KamalaHarris it was amazing talking with you today!!! Also thank you Mrs. @ChelseaClinton for believing in me and helping me to reach Mrs. Harris!!!” the teen wrote while sharing the clip.

Harris too shared a video of their conversation that took place on Thanksgiving Day as she lauded him for his artistic talent.

Earlier this week, Gordon had shared a timelapse video with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background, showing how his painting — a portrait of Harris — came to life. He appealed to users on the micro-blogging site to retweet his work so it can be seen by Harris herself.

Gordon’s hard work paid off as the video got over a million views online and caught the eye of Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Bill Clinton, who tagged Harris and told her to check out his “beautiful portrait.”

After their conversation, Clinton said she was delighted they got a chance to speak and added: “His portrait of her deserves prime placement in Number One Observatory Circle (where VP Harris & @DouglasEmhoff will live Jan. 20th).”

Gordon told NBC Bay Area that he chose Harris as his subject because she inspired him to overcome hurdles. “She broke through tons of barriers and I broke through tons of barriers myself with my stutter, me being in a wheelchair for two years and me being deaf since I was six,” he said. “I broke through tons of barriers and I feel like she represents that.”

