Kamala Harris dials teen who painted ‘beautiful portrait’ of her

The teenager artist's time-lapse video got over one million views online. (Source: Official_tylerg/ Twitter, AP)

Kamala Harris surprised a young teen from San Jose, after his portrait of her went viral on social media. Tyler Gordon, 14, had done a beautiful painting of Harris in tribute to her becoming the first woman Vice-President of the United States.

Tyler was not only overwhelmed that his painting had reached the Democratic leader, but was also moved that she decided to call him. Gordon shared a video of his conversation with Harris on Twitter. “Oh my God! I’m overwhelmed with the magnificence of your artistry! You really have a gift,” the VP-elect told Gordon over the phone. “You really have a gift, my goodness. I was so touched to see it,” she added.

Thank you so much Mrs. @KamalaHarris it was amazing talking with you today!!!

Also thank you Mrs. @ChelseaClinton for believing in me and helping me to reach Mrs. Harris!!! pic.twitter.com/5eA6Oy2WtG — Tyler Gordon (@Official_tylerg) November 26, 2020

“Thank you so much Mrs. @KamalaHarris it was amazing talking with you today!!! Also thank you Mrs. @ChelseaClinton for believing in me and helping me to reach Mrs. Harris!!!” the teen wrote while sharing the clip.

Harris too shared a video of their conversation that took place on Thanksgiving Day as she lauded him for his artistic talent.

Thank you to everyone who tagged me in @Official_tylerg’s video. I was able to call him before Thanksgiving to tell him how much I appreciate him sharing his gift with all of us. pic.twitter.com/VYLEZ5nQe5 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 27, 2020

Earlier this week, Gordon had shared a timelapse video with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background, showing how his painting — a portrait of Harris — came to life. He appealed to users on the micro-blogging site to retweet his work so it can be seen by Harris herself.

Gordon’s hard work paid off as the video got over a million views online and caught the eye of Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Bill Clinton, who tagged Harris and told her to check out his “beautiful portrait.”

Madame Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸, check out this beautiful portrait of you by @Official_tylerg! https://t.co/2JrmJoiueG — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 25, 2020

After their conversation, Clinton said she was delighted they got a chance to speak and added: “His portrait of her deserves prime placement in Number One Observatory Circle (where VP Harris & @DouglasEmhoff will live Jan. 20th).”

❤️ our future Vice President @KamalaHarris & so happy @Official_tylerg got to speak with her! His portrait of her deserves prime placement in Number One Observatory Circle (where VP Harris & @DouglasEmhoff will live Jan. 20th). On Thanksgiving eve, grateful for Kamala & Tyler 🇺🇸! https://t.co/rRvqpCjB7E — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 26, 2020

Gordon told NBC Bay Area that he chose Harris as his subject because she inspired him to overcome hurdles. “She broke through tons of barriers and I broke through tons of barriers myself with my stutter, me being in a wheelchair for two years and me being deaf since I was six,” he said. “I broke through tons of barriers and I feel like she represents that.”

