Pakistani musician’s rubab rendition of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ in Gilgit hills draws nature’s ‘standing ovation’, reminds him of ‘true power of music’: WATCH

A Pakistani musician had a surprisingly peaceful encounter with nature while performing in the mountains, and the moment has now gone viral online.

The video, shared on Instagram by musician Sagar Hayat, captures him playing the melody of Kal Ho Naa Ho on a rubab while seated on a rock amid a vast, rugged landscape.

According to his profile, Hayat is based in Gilgit, and the clip is believed to have been filmed somewhere in the surrounding hills.

As snow-tipped peaks stretch across the background, a few sheep can initially be seen grazing at a distance. But soon after Hayat begins playing, the animals slowly drift closer, eventually forming a quiet semicircle around him as if drawn by the music.