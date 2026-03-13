Pakistani musician’s rubab rendition of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ in Gilgit hills draws nature’s ‘standing ovation’, reminds him of ‘true power of music’: WATCH

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
A Pakistani musician had a surprisingly peaceful encounter with nature while performing in the mountains, and the moment has now gone viral online.
The video, shared on Instagram by musician Sagar Hayat, captures him playing the melody of Kal Ho Naa Ho on a rubab while seated on a rock amid a vast, rugged landscape.
According to his profile, Hayat is based in Gilgit, and the clip is believed to have been filmed somewhere in the surrounding hills.
As snow-tipped peaks stretch across the background, a few sheep can initially be seen grazing at a distance. But soon after Hayat begins playing, the animals slowly drift closer, eventually forming a quiet semicircle around him as if drawn by the music.
In his caption, the musician reflected on the unexpected experience, writing, “While recording this musical piece, I was surrounded by a peaceful landscape and a small flock of sheep grazing nearby.” He added that the animals’ reaction took him by surprise: “As soon as I began playing the rubab, something truly heartwarming happened – the sheep slowly gathered around me and stood quietly, as if they were listening to the melody.”
Hayat described the encounter as deeply moving, saying it reminded him of music’s emotional reach. “It was a beautiful and unexpected moment that reminded me of the true power of music. Even without words, the gentle sound of the rubab created a connection beyond language,” he wrote, adding, “Indeed music is truly a universal language – one that can touch not only human hearts, but the natural world as well.”
The clip drew thousands of likes and warm reactions on social media. Many viewers said the scene felt soothing and almost magical.
Jio Savan wrote, “So serene, even nature became the audience.” One user added, “So beautiful.. but I just hope wish pray that the fanatics don’t find it absurd and pull a trigger towards you. May your music grow in bounds and leaps.”
A third person added, “Your rubab playing is mesmerizing, and I love how even the sheep seemed to join in with their little chorus.”
A fourth individual commented, “A beautiful human, beautiful instrument and a beautiful song. Talent has no boundaries. Love from this side.”