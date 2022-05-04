scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Kailia Posey of the ‘grinning girl’ GIF fame, passes away at 16

Posey participated in the popular reality show Toddlers & Tiaras when she was just five.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 4, 2022 6:42:40 pm
Kaila Posey died, Kaila Posey dies by suicide, Kaila Posey GIF grinning girl, Toddlers & Tiaras Kaila Posey, Indian ExpressIn 2012, Kailia Posey became globally recognisable after a snapshot of her grinning face, taken when she was just five, went viral as a meme and a GIF.

On Monday, child reality TV star and social media personality Kailia Posey was found dead. The 16-year-old rose to fame at a young age when she participated in the hit reality show Toddlers & Tiaras

In 2012, she became globally recognisable after a snapshot of her grinning face, taken when she was just five, went viral as a meme and a GIF. 

After Posey’s death, her mother posted a photo of Posey from her prom and wrote, “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.” 

As reported by TMZ, Posey’s family confirmed that she died by suicide. Posey’s family told TMZ, “Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life.”

They also added, “She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life … Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall.” 

Posey’s latest social media post, which was made on April 30, 2022, shows her shooting a clear arrow shot with her feet. Another post, that was also made on the same day, shows her doing handstand tricks. These videos were shared on her new account, titled @kailiacontortion. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kailiacontortion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kailiacontortion

