Kai Trump gives rare White House tour; shows off Trump’s Oval office: ‘He loves gold’

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, has given viewers an unusual glimpse inside the White House, sharing a personal video tour that featured its grand interiors, gold accents and even the famous button used to order the president’s preferred Diet Coke.
The vlog was filmed as Kai visited the White House ahead of the UFC event celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. Throughout the tour, she playfully referred to the presidential residence as “my house” while walking viewers through some of its most recognisable rooms.
Starting in the hallways lined with portraits of former US presidents, Kai paused at George Washington’s painting and joked, “My best friend… we’re real tight.” She also looked back on her childhood memories in the residence, saying, “I used to play soccer in these halls.”
She then headed upstairs to the reception hall and the grand front entrance, explaining that while the doorway is typically reserved for welcoming visiting world leaders, members of the Trump family rarely enter that way. She also showed Donald Trump’s podium, set up on a red carpet where official announcements are made.
Outside in the White House courtyard, Kai pointed to statues of Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin, continuing her light-hearted commentary. Calling Hamilton “What a chiller,” she introduced Franklin as “our old boy, Benji.”
The Oval Office was one of the biggest highlights of the tour. Kai drew attention to the gold details that have become a signature of Donald Trump’s style, saying, “He loves gold, it’s like the favourite thing on the planet… he added gold everywhere,” while gesturing towards the ceiling.
She also revealed several personal touches inside the office, including Trump’s collection of Sharpie markers, a gold tray, gold coasters, and the widely discussed button on the Resolute Desk that is used to request a Diet Coke.
The video ended with a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the UFC event, with Tiffany Trump briefly appearing on camera to greet viewers.
Kai Trump shows off the inside of her home which happens to be the White House
giving a tour of rooms the public rarely gets to see like the Oval Office, where her grandfather and President Donald Trump holds official meetings and conducts business pic.twitter.com/fen60uSrov
— yoxic (@yoxics) June 24, 2026
The vlog quickly gained traction online, sparking mixed reactions.
Many viewers praised the video for offering an inside look that few members of the public have ever seen. “Most people give house tours. Kai Trump casually drops a full White House vlog with the Oval Office and the Resolute Desk. Living history in 4K,” one user wrote. Another claimed she was the “first granddaughter doing these White House tours that no other presidents have had the courage to do.”
Others, however, questioned whether the attention was appropriate. Some argued that Kai, despite having no official public role, was being given an unusually prominent platform. “It is sad that Kai is being propelled into stardom just because her grandfather is Trump. Next she will be named to head some important committee. It is time the swamp is cleared,” one user remarked.