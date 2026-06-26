Kai Trump gives rare White House tour; shows off Trump’s Oval office: ‘He loves gold’

Throughout the tour, she playfully referred to the presidential residence as "my house" while walking viewers through some of its most recognisable rooms.

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, has given viewers an unusual glimpse inside the White House, sharing a personal video tour that featured its grand interiors, gold accents and even the famous button used to order the president’s preferred Diet Coke.

The vlog was filmed as Kai visited the White House ahead of the UFC event celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. Throughout the tour, she playfully referred to the presidential residence as “my house” while walking viewers through some of its most recognisable rooms.

Starting in the hallways lined with portraits of former US presidents, Kai paused at George Washington’s painting and joked, “My best friend… we’re real tight.” She also looked back on her childhood memories in the residence, saying, “I used to play soccer in these halls.”