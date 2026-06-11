‘Kachua Chaap?’: French luxury brand launches scented spirals worth Rs 6,500, Indians react

A French luxury fragrance brand has grabbed the internet’s attention after launching a premium outdoor incense. However, what drew widespread amusement in India was its resemblance to a common household item: a mosquito coil.
The discussion centres on French fragrance label Diptyque, which recently introduced what it calls scented spirals as part of its seasonal collection.
Apart from the shape, the brand is also receiving criticism over its price. The product is listed on the brand’s website at U$68 (approximately Rs 6,507). Customers looking for the complete experience can also purchase a dedicated incense holder priced at $183 (around Rs 17,513).
According to Diptyque, the spirals are infused with citronnelle, a lemongrass-based fragrance and are designed to release scents intended to evoke what the company describes as the delicate scent of a “water garden”. The brand says the product is meant to create an outdoor sanctuary-like atmosphere.
The package includes six scented spirals, arranged as three pairs weighing 12 grams each, accompanied by an oval-shaped holder finished in gold and embossed with the company’s signature design, as per the website.
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However, the product’s appearance quickly caught the attention of Indian social media users, many of whom compared it to the long-established Kachua Chaap mosquito coil, a household staple that typically costs less than Rs 50.
“We have been using that from long time if it was made by mortein kills mosquitoes but diptyque it is for aromatherapy,” an Instagram user wrote. “luxury brands have no personality. they would copy everything from us but never thought they’d copy THIS?????” another user commented.
“What??! In India this is a mosquito repellent since forever. Hahah,” a third user reacted.