‘Kachua Chaap?’: French luxury brand launches scented spirals worth Rs 6,500, Indians react

The brand says the product is meant to create an outdoor sanctuary-like atmosphere (Photo: @luxuriousbymm/Instagram)

A French luxury fragrance brand has grabbed the internet’s attention after launching a premium outdoor incense. However, what drew widespread amusement in India was its resemblance to a common household item: a mosquito coil.

The discussion centres on French fragrance label Diptyque, which recently introduced what it calls scented spirals as part of its seasonal collection.

Apart from the shape, the brand is also receiving criticism over its price. The product is listed on the brand’s website at U$68 (approximately Rs 6,507). Customers looking for the complete experience can also purchase a dedicated incense holder priced at $183 (around Rs 17,513).

Luxury fragrance or ‘kachua chaap?’

According to Diptyque, the spirals are infused with citronnelle, a lemongrass-based fragrance and are designed to release scents intended to evoke what the company describes as the delicate scent of a “water garden”. The brand says the product is meant to create an outdoor sanctuary-like atmosphere.