Kabosu, the dog behind famous Shiba Inu ‘Doge’ meme, celebrates 16th birthday

In the world of social media, where trends and memes fizz out quite rapidly, some manage to remain evergreen. One such is ‘Doge’, one of the internet’s most iconic memes of a canine. The dog behind the Shiba Inu meme and a cryptocurrency has turned 16!

Kabosu from Japan, netizens’ most loved meme which has noted admirers like Elon Musk, celebrated the special day with a small party. Photos of the adorable pooch smiling for the cameras donning a party hat is melting hearts online.

A rescue dog adopted in 2008, Kabosu’s rise to fame began in 2010 when she was 5 years old and her owner did an impromptu photoshoot capturing her childish caprice. The canine lives with its paw-parents and feline sibling, going on regular adventures and presenting world with travel and style goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by かぼすママ (@kabosumama)

The post garnered over 80K likes in less than a day with many followers wishing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Kabosu and wishing her good health.

“Never in a million years would I have imagined the impact that my photoshoot of Kabosu would have on the internet,” the owner wrote on Instagram earlier this year when the original image was put up for a Nonfungible token or NFT. “It’s a moment that’s evolved and taken on a life of its own over the last decade — being shared millions of times and creating an entire community around the Doge meme,” the post read adding that the images were put for auction for charity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by かぼすママ (@kabosumama)

Sold in June, 2021, it went on to become the most expensive meme NFT of all time as the auction winner, PleasrDAO, placed a bid of 1,696.9 of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, worth approximately $4 million, according to the auction site Zora.

“We’re so happy to be a part of this milestone in internet history. If any meme deserved to be the new meme NFT record holder, it’s Doge,” Don Caldwell, editor-in-chief of the internet meme database ‘Know Your Meme’ had said at the time. The database had certified the meme ahead of the auction to ensure that the meme was being sold by its rightful owner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by かぼすママ (@kabosumama)

In September, Doge meme NFT’s value catapulted from $4 million to $220 million overnight after getting split into 17 billion pieces. According to PleasrDAO, selling of the Doge meme NFT is akin to the Louvre auctioning off stake for the common man to own a piece of the Mona Lisa, Business Insider reported.