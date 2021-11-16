Justin Trudeau has a surprise and a joke for Canada’s national soccer team ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifier

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to the men’s national soccer team to boost their moral during their training session in Edmonton. The visit, which came ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to be held on November 17, came as a surprise for the team.

While Trudeau stepped in to cheer up the team, head coach John Herdman joked that he had told the team that they would be meeting Katy Perry. Trudeau laughed at Herdman’s comment and said he is sorry to disappoint them that he is not Katy Perry.

Boosting the team, Trudeau said, “I am really excited. Your mindset is hugely important. Millions of Canadians and people around the world will be watching the game tomorrow night. It’s a really big moment for Canada, a big moment in the history of Canadian soccer, but a really big moment for you guys too. I want to tell you how much we are all so excited about what you have achieved and what you are going to achieve.”

Canada Soccer team took to Twitter and shared the video of Trudeau’s meeting with the team. The video has garnered 10,15,000 views and 2,711 likes.

The Canadian Prime Minister also posed for photographs with the team. “Let me tell you – after the win on Friday and ahead of tomorrow’s game, there was a whole lot of energy on the field when I met the Canada men’s national soccer team today. You have got this,” wrote Trudeau on the micro-blogging platform.

Let me tell you – after the win on Friday and ahead of tomorrow’s game, there was a whole lot of energy on the field when I met the Canada men’s national soccer team today. @CanadaSoccerEN: You’ve got this. #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/eWuQyrxT2T — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 15, 2021

“It was a great honour and privilege to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today. Thank you for all that you do for our country and we appreciate your support. We will do our best to make the country proud and unite all Canadians tomorrow night through the beautiful game,” tweeted Alphonso Davies, a soccer player.

It was a great honour and privilege to meet Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau today. Thank you for all that you do for our country and we appreciate your support. We will do our best to make the country proud and unite all Canadians tomorrow night through the beautiful game #AD19⚡️ pic.twitter.com/9zHJE0NAFx — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) November 16, 2021

Craig Forrest, a Twitter user shared the photo of former Canadian PM and Justin’s father Pierre Trudeau with the former men’s national soccer team. “Maybe the last Canadian PM to be photographed with a CanMNT was this pic in London, England 1987 #U20Canmnt #Pierre,” read the tweet.

Another Twitter user, Vanessa wrote, “The way College Day was begging for Katy to come back as a celebrity guest for their football game, and since Katy sent a video of support and the team winning a few days ago, other sports want in on the Katy hype.”

Canada defeated Costa Rica on Friday at Commonwealth Stadium while Mexico lost 2-0 to the United States. The Canadian team is gearing for a match with Mexico.