How netizens reacted to Justin Trudeau supporting farmer protests in India

Extending support to farmers and their peaceful protest Trudeau said, “Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his support to the farmers who are currently protesting the central government’s new farm laws, prompting a sharp reaction from the Indian government. However, there were also plenty of reactions to the statement on social media.

Trudeau was speaking at an online event on Facebook to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 30 when he addressed the situation in India. Responding to Trudeau‘s comments, the Indian government said such comments were uncalled for.

“We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country,” an official spokesperson for The Ministry of External Affairs said.

Tonight at an online event commemorating Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab, @JustinTrudeau expressed concerns about the right to peaceful protest and the #ChaloDelhi campaign in India. He confirmed that Canada has raised the issue with Indian authorities. pic.twitter.com/hf038m14Te — WSO (@WorldSikhOrg) December 1, 2020

Thousands of farmers from several states, including Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three new legislations passed by the central government on June 5. (Follow LIVE updates here)

Here’s how people on social media reacted:

Thank you @JustinTrudeau for being a part of FARMER PROTEST and supporting us. pic.twitter.com/mD14u0ODUP — Navbir Sahota (@NavbirSahota) December 1, 2020

Canadian PM Trudeau has tacitly extended support to the farmers’ protests in Delhi. What do we boycott now? Akshay Kumar? — Shahbaz Khan (@shahbazkhan185) December 1, 2020

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has backed farmers protest. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png To teach him a lesson, Modi ji should send Canadian Akshay Kumar back. — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) December 1, 2020

Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau has expressed his support to Indian Farmers Protests. Internationally people are supporting our farmers. Now we can’t wait for Indian PM to address their concerns.#FarmersProtest #FarmersProtestDelhi #SpeakUpForFarmers — Navneet Singh (@SeasonOfNav) December 1, 2020

Dear @JustinTrudeau ,touched by your concern but India’s internal issue is not fodder for another nation’s politics.Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations.

Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 1, 2020

LOL Justin Trudeau is talking about Indian Farmer Protest. Goes to show how many Canadian PRs has the MSP funded. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 1, 2020

#FarmLaws,#FarmersBill,#FarmersProtest2020,#JustinTrudeau

some people made comment that protest limited 3 states… Thanks to Trudeau for supporting farmers and brought the issue at global… pic.twitter.com/u0tZROoXEG — Singh Manjit (@SinghMa38186531) December 1, 2020

The Punjabis in Canada must be very powerful to make #JustinTrudeau speak about the farmer protest… — Happy Kitten (@Asha_EK) December 1, 2020

@JustinTrudeau supporting farmers in India. A portrayal of world unity supporting peaceful protests. @narendramodi what you gonna say now? You’ll have to filter out the laws. #HailHailFarmers

World unity.

Peace out.

WE ARE NOT ALONE. pic.twitter.com/Zpu6YjAPYX — 𝙽𝚊𝚣𝚣𝚢. //FARMER STAN (@oyekaddu) December 1, 2020

A meeting between the leaders of the protests and the central government remained inconclusive, as the farmers did not agree to the suggestion of forming a committee to look into the matter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd