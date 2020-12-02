scorecardresearch
How netizens reacted to Justin Trudeau supporting farmer protests in India

Justin Trudeau was speaking at an online event on Facebook to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 30 when he addressed the situation in India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 2, 2020 3:32:12 pm
Justin Trudeau, Farmers protest, Justin Trudeau farmers protest support reaction, India framers protest, Delhi Chalo march, farm laws, three farm laws, Agricultural law, Agri law protest, Indian farmers protest, Punjab Haryana farmers protest, trending news, Indian Express newsExtending support to farmers and their peaceful protest Trudeau said, “Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his support to the farmers who are currently protesting the central government’s new farm laws, prompting a sharp reaction from the Indian government. However, there were also plenty of reactions to the statement on social media.

Trudeau was speaking at an online event on Facebook to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 30 when he addressed the situation in India. Responding to Trudeau‘s comments, the Indian government said such comments were uncalled for.

“We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country,” an official spokesperson for The Ministry of External Affairs said.

Thousands of farmers from several states, including Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three new legislations passed by the central government on June 5. (Follow LIVE updates here)

Here’s how people on social media reacted:

A meeting between the leaders of the protests and the central government remained inconclusive, as the farmers did not agree to the suggestion of forming a committee to look into the matter.

