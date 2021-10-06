To celebrate ‘Peaches’, Justin Bieber ventures into cannabis business

“I got my peaches out in Georgia; I get my weed from California”, anyone who loves music can identify these lyrics from Justin Bieber’s latest hit ‘Peaches’. Now, taking the lyrics quite literally, the Canadian singer is all set to release limited editions weed aka marijuana!

As bizarre as it may sound pop star has teamed up with US cannabis specialist Palms to roll out a “high-end line” of ready-made joints (cannabis) to celebrate the hit single from his 2021 album Justice. A collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, the peppy earworm had shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released back in March.

The partnership products, rolled out for a short period, will only be available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida, states where weed has been legalised for medicinal and recreational purposes.

“Our goal is to make cannabis more approachable and help destigmatize its use,” Palms wrote on Instagram sharing a sneak peak of the “limited edition line of single strain, indoor flower pre-rolls”.

The filtered, pre-rolled joints come in a pack of seven, with a custom Bic lighter and box, both stamped with the word “Peaches” and can be purchased for $32, according to Bloomberg.

“Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying,” Bieber told Vogue. “But I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience.”

In a documentary series last year on YouTube, the 27-year-old popstar had admitted to using cannabis when he was 12 or 13 and eventually grew to feel dependent on it, though he said not everyone has the same experience.

According to Palms, some of the proceeds from the sale limited edition premium products will go toward nonprofits organisations, including the Last Prisoner Project, which advocates for criminal justice reform around drug policy, and Veterans Walk and Talk, which incorporates walking, cannabis and psychedelic use as therapy for ex military men.

Although this is Bieber’s first venture into his own cannabis products, he is not the first celebrity to do so. From Rapper Jay-Z to Martha Stewart many have entered the space and bringing out variety of products for fans.