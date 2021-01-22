NASA releases stunning images of Jupiter’s northern and southern auroras

Jupiter has the most powerful auroras in the solar system and they are created when high-energy particles enter the planet’s atmosphere near its magnetic poles and collide with atoms of gas.

Time and again, NASA has graced the Internet with space images. Now, the agency has released a picture of Jupiter’s northern and southern auroras, leaving netizens in awe. Shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, the post features images of Jupiter’s northern and southern auroras.

According to the post, the pictures, released about 23 years ago, were taken by the Hubble Telescope and views the auroras in ultraviolet light. “The auroras are brilliant curtains of light in Jupiter’s upper atmosphere,” NASA wrote. Take a look here:

NASA, in a blog post, further explained that Jupiter’s auroras are huge in size and are hundreds of times more energetic than auroras on Earth. And, unlike those on Earth, they never cease.