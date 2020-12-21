Jupiter-Saturn conjunction trends with people sharing pictures and videos

#jupitersaturnconjunction dominated Twitter trends as space enthusiast and sky watchers shared pictures and videos of the phenomenon.

Jupiter and Saturn, the two of the biggest planets in our solar system aligned the closest to each other on December 21, resulting in a ‘conjunction’. Social media platforms have been flooded with pictures and videos of the phenomena and it was even trending on Twitter.

In the once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon, Jupiter and Saturn will cross within .1 degrees of each other (a fraction of the width of the full moon), overlapping to form a ‘double planet when seen from Earth.

That gotta be close🤐 #jupitersaturnconjunction. Once in 20 year, something beautiful in 2020 pic.twitter.com/A86llJcUSp — Dictator05 (@dictator05) December 20, 2020

Saturn And Jupiter Coming So Close To Each Other After 397 Years On 21 December. Although I Captured A Zoom Picture Of Them Last Night Through My Cam. ❤️#Saturn #Jupiter #jupitersaturnconjunction #SaturnJupiterConjunction #jupitersaturn #JupiterySaturno pic.twitter.com/wmqoJJREeh — कवि_दीप (@poet_ds) December 20, 2020

#jupitersaturnconjunction just before they set behind the Sierra Madre pic.twitter.com/5cS8JJuoOw — José Tamez (@jtamezpena) December 20, 2020

The planets regularly appear to pass each other in the solar system, with the positions of Jupiter and Saturn being aligned in the sky about once every 20 years. However, this is the first time in nearly 400 years that the planets passed this close to each other in the sky resulting in the great conjunction, said NASA.

“Skywatchers, you’re in for an once-in-a-lifetime treat! Jupiter & Saturn are doing a planetary dance that will result in the Great Conjunction on Dec 21, just after sunset,” NASA’s official Twitter account tweeted.

Skywatchers, you’re in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat! Jupiter & Saturn are doing a planetary dance that will result in the Great Conjunction on Dec 21, just after sunset. Find out: 🤩 When and where to look up

📷 How to photograph the conjunction Visit: https://t.co/SdQSLex2Ex pic.twitter.com/DkaB5XyO9B — NASA (@NASA) December 20, 2020

The vibrant planetary conjunction is easily visible in the evening sky and is popularly known as the ‘Christmas Star or the ‘Bethlehem star’. The rare space event also marks the Winter Solstice, the shortest day time of the year.

