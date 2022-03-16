Jungkook from BTS watched Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Twitter ARMY can’t keep calm

By now the world knows that everything that BTS, a Grammy-nominated South Korean act, recommends or even accidentally advertises becomes famous and even big brands are taking a note of it.

Something similar happened with the Korean drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One after Jungkook, the youngest BTS member, shared a clip from the romantic comedy on his Instagram stories. In the brief clip, one can hear Jungkook giggling as a comedy scene from the Netflix series plays in the background.

Hours after Jungkook’s innocuous story went live, Netflix India tweeted, “Telling everyone I watched Twenty Five Twenty One with Jungkook today 😌”.

Telling everyone I watched Twenty Five Twenty One with Jungkook today 😌 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 15, 2022

Even Netflix Golden, a social media offshoot of Netflix that focuses on pan-Asia specific content, acknowledged the 24-year old’s story with a funny meme. The Instagram page of The Swoon, Netflix’s community for global fans of Korean content, also shared Netflix Golden’s meme in an Instagram post.

brb adding jungkook to the twenty five twenty one group chat pic.twitter.com/WVm1G1sDKZ — Golden (@netflixgolden) March 15, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Swoon (@theswoonnetflix)

Soon, many BTS fans, popularly known as ARMY, and several K-drama enthusiasts, shared their own excitement about Jungkook enjoying the popular drama. A Twitter user commented, “You know Jungkook’s impact hits hard when people just drop whatever show they’re watching and binge-watch Twenty-Five Twenty-One. I’m one of them😁”

Ofc, We’ll all watch twenty five twenty one because of Jungkook — koo (@koomylover) March 15, 2022

even netflix india needs this when it comes to bangtan. can feel you my friend🙂 pic.twitter.com/Jn4uD2cnEG — eno⁷(CONCERT DURING MY EXAMS😃) (@happieeno) March 16, 2022

Netflix india bestie we all did 💅🏻 — eshu⁷♬ (@gukieselca) March 16, 2022

He was giggling with me… You all move aside pic.twitter.com/6Ysj6xdL77 — Namjoon (@ggukthighsondue) March 15, 2022

You know Jungkook’s impact hits hard when people just drop whatever show they’re watching and binge-watch Twenty-Five Twenty-One

I’m one of them😁 — KookyStargazer_ (@LadyofBTS_crack) March 15, 2022

if I watch a movie with jungkook, then I will be confused. Who is the main character? Jungkook or the actor? 😂🤭 pic.twitter.com/bl4r8nLnGS — Acisnuna (@acisnuna) March 16, 2022

Interestingly, actor Kim Tae Ri, who plays the lead role in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, had earlier revealed that she is a BTS fan in an interview.

Actress Kim Tae-ri (The Handmaiden, Mr. Sunshine) mentioned she’s a BTS fan in 品PIN Prestige March Issue The first song she heard was Intro: Persona. After repeating the song for a month, she tried listening to the entire album, their MV & performances, & then became a fan (+) pic.twitter.com/COtgf3hfS0 — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) March 25, 2020

The same day when Jungkook made news for this Instagram story, he also changed this iconic user name @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz to a more generic username @jungkook.97, causing much disappointment within the fandom.