Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Jungkook from BTS watched Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Twitter ARMY can’t keep calm

Twenty-Five Twenty-One, is a Korean romantic comedy series streaming on Netflix.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2022 6:49:35 pm
BTS Jungkook Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Jungkook watching Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Twenty-Five Twenty-One BTS, Indian ExpressActor Kim Tae Ri who plays the lead role in Twenty-Five Twenty-One had earlier revealed that she is a BTS fan in an interview.

By now the world knows that everything that BTS, a Grammy-nominated South Korean act, recommends or even accidentally advertises becomes famous and even big brands are taking a note of it. 

Something similar happened with the Korean drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One after Jungkook,  the youngest BTS member, shared a clip from the romantic comedy on his Instagram stories. In the brief clip, one can hear Jungkook giggling as a comedy scene from the Netflix series plays in the background.   

Hours after Jungkook’s innocuous story went live, Netflix India tweeted, “Telling everyone I watched Twenty Five Twenty One with Jungkook today 😌”.

Even Netflix Golden, a social media offshoot of Netflix that focuses on pan-Asia specific content, acknowledged the 24-year old’s story with a funny meme. The Instagram page of The Swoon, Netflix’s community for global fans of Korean content, also shared Netflix Golden’s meme in an Instagram post. 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Swoon (@theswoonnetflix)

Soon, many BTS fans, popularly known as ARMY, and several K-drama enthusiasts, shared their own excitement about Jungkook enjoying the popular drama. A Twitter user commented, “You know Jungkook’s impact hits hard when people just drop whatever show they’re watching and binge-watch Twenty-Five Twenty-One. I’m one of them😁” 

Interestingly, actor Kim Tae Ri, who plays the lead role in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, had earlier revealed that she is a BTS fan in an interview. 

 

The same day when Jungkook made news for this Instagram story, he also changed this iconic user name @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz to a more generic username @jungkook.97, causing much disappointment within the fandom.

