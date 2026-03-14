‘If you want to get promoted…’: Accenture CEO Julie Sweet issues a mandatory ultimatum on AI skills

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said that being skilled in AI is no longer optional for those aiming for promotions within the firm

Climbing the corporate ladder at Accenture now comes with a clear expectation: employees need to be comfortable using the company’s AI tools.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Rapid Response” podcast, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said that being skilled in AI is no longer optional for those aiming for promotions within the firm.

Back in September, the consultancy revealed it had put over $865 million into a “six-month business optimization program,” which focused on retraining large sections of its workforce. Those unwilling to adapt to new workplace technologies were eventually let go.

“If you want to get promoted, you’ve got to do the things that we do to operate Accenture,” Sweet said.