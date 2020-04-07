A video about nature narrated by Julia Roberts is going viral again

In the video, Julia Roberts voices Mother Nature and is heard explaining why nature doesn’t need people, instead people need nature In the video, Julia Roberts voices Mother Nature and is heard explaining why nature doesn’t need people, instead people need nature

As the world struggles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, a 2014 video voiced by Hollywood actor Julia Roberts is doing the rounds on social media again.

The video, which is a part of the initiative ‘Nature is Speaking’, was organised by Conservation International (CI) with the tagline: “Nature doesn’t need people. People need nature.”

The campaign is a series of short films in which an abused ecosystem is voiced by a Hollywood actor. In the series, we hear from Mother Nature, Water, the Coral Reef, The Ocean, The Soil, The Rainforest and The Redwood. All have one common message: Nature will go on.

In the video, Julia Roberts voices Mother Nature and is heard explaining why nature doesn’t need people, instead people need nature. “Your actions will determine your fate. I am nature. I am prepared to evolve,” she says.

Another film from the series features Harrison Ford as the Ocean. Edward Norton, Penelope Cruz, Robert Redford and Ian Somerhalder also featured in the videos.

Watch some of the short films here:

The thought-provoking series of short films aim to show that the natural world is something that people need in order to survive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd