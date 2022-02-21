Juhyos: Japan’s ‘snow monsters’ emerge again

Every winter, the Mount Zao area of Japan is filled with many big and small snow-capped figures that resemble magical beings. These figures are locally known as juhyo, which means “snow monsters”.

According to AccuWeather, a weather forecasting media company, these mesmerising figures are formed when a set of complex weather conditions occur together. The “snow monsters” come up when the high wind constantly blows snow and water particles through the conifer trees that surround the snow-capped hills of Mount Zao.

This causes the snow and water droplets to solidify against the tree branches in different shapes. These shapes further take form when fresh snow falls over the trees—giving shape to a series of unique “snow monsters”. With the rise in temperature, these figures melt away just as the spring arrives.

Tourists from around the world visit Mount Zao to see this winter attraction, which can be usually seen between January to mid-March. THE GATE, a website dedicated to travelling in Japan, says tourists can get an expansive view of juhyos through a ropeway ride that takes one from the foot of Mount Zao to the top of the mountain. The snow figures are often illuminated with coloured lights at night that gives them a mystical look.

The creation of juhyos entirely depends on a delicate balance of the right weather conditions. Experts believe that climate change and warmer winters can seriously shorten the appearance of the snow figurines or eliminate their occurrence altogether.