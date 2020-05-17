Judi Dench on TikTok with grandson is new social media senstation

Dame Judi Dench has become the latest TikTok sensation, thanks to her grandson, Sam Williams, who recently set up an account on the video-sharing app.
At home amid the coronavirus lockdown in the UK, the 85-year-old Oscar winner, who doesn’t have her own account, seems to be thriving on the app. It happens thus: Williams rings up Dench and films her as she effortlessly beats him to punch lines for his jokes and has even tried a dance challenge.
In the videos, the cool grandma is blown up on the screen as she is away from Williams, who is also self-isolating due to the COVID-19 virus. Take a look at some of her videos here:
Dench, who is also an artist and author made her professional debut in Old Vic Company, a non-profit theatre company. The actor is best known for her role as ‘M’ in the James Bond movie series.
