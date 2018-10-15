Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

UK judge faces backlash for threatening 14-year-old with arrest

The mother of the 14-year-old, who was jailed for 18-months after she was found guilty in April, will now have her conviction overturned as the Appeal Court found that she did not receive a fair trial.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 15, 2018 1:00:05 pm

judge threatens 14 year old, judge faces backlash for threatening 14 year old, Britian judge, viral story, The the judge ordered the daughter to apologise for ‘being rude to him’, however, the cause for the apology has not been disclosed. (Source: Getty Images)

Related News

A judge in England is facing criticism after he allegedly warned a 14-year-old girl that she could be sent to prison if she cried during her mother’s trial. According to a Daily Mail report, her mother, Natasha Myers, is facing charges for smuggling two mobile phones, a sim card, and cannabis into a prison while she was visiting her boyfriend David Akende.  It was during this trial that Judge Stephen John allegedly threatened her daughter.

The judge had previously withdrawn Myers’s bail before she gave her testimony as he was concerned that she would abscond, the Appeal Court heard last month. The judge reportedly ordered her daughter to apologise for ‘being rude to him’, however, the cause for the apology has not been disclosed. He further warned her that if she expressed any emotion during her mother’s evidence, she would be arrested. “I don’t care if you’re 14, you’ll go into a cell the same as anybody else,” he told the girl reported the news website.

Penelope Gibbs, the founder of the Transform Justice charity, tweeted the conversation between the judge and the child:

Myers, who was jailed for 18-months after she was found guilty in April, will now have her conviction overturned as the Appeal Court found that she did not receive a fair trial. One of the three Appeal Court judges Lord Justice Hamblen stated that Judge John’s action could have ‘handicapped’ Myers in giving evidence.

“It was not appropriate for the judge to threaten to send a 14-year-old girl to the cells at all, let alone for a mere facial reaction,” he told the news website. “This is likely to have caused considerable upset [to her mother] and potentially to have handicapped her in the continued giving of her evidence,” he added.

Many people called out the judge for being indifferent to a child, who had been seperated from her mother for so long.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delight: Beadon Street Fish Roll
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delight: Beadon Street Fish Roll
Buzzing Now
Advertisement