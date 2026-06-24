Why JPMorgan Chase fired senior executive over viral Knicks parade videos

JPMorgan Chase fired a senior executive after videos of her dumping trash from a public bin and stealing the can during New York City’s Knicks championship parade went viral.
Angie Báez, 40, was the executive director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce at JPMorgan Chase. “This employee is no longer with the company,” a JPMorgan spokesperson told the New York Post.
Báez was seen wearing a Knicks jersey while emptying the public bin of a limited-edition blue-and-orange trash can onto a Manhattan sidewalk before walking away with it.
More clips later showed Báez carrying the bin through the subway system, the New York Post reported.
In a statement cited by the publication, the New York City Department of Sanitation condemned the behaviour.
“Dumping trash onto the street and stealing public property for your own personal use are both illegal, antisocial behaviours, and not what New Yorkers do. On top of all that, doing both on camera is incredibly stupid,” the department said.
The New York City Police Department said on June 20 that no formal complaints had been filed regarding the incident, and Báez has not been charged with any crime.
Before joining JPMorgan Chase, Báez held several senior roles in diversity, equity, and inclusion across the media and retail sectors. She previously worked as executive director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at The Infatuation, the New York-based food and lifestyle platform acquired by JPMorgan Chase as part of its expansion into lifestyle and experiential content, the report added.
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A JPMorgan Chase executive was fired after a viral video showed her dumping trash out of a Knicks-themed public trash can and taking the can during the Knicks championship parade in New York City.
🎥:mel_aston pic.twitter.com/jDpPPXMyTL
— Complex (@Complex) June 24, 2026
The video has since gone viral, igniting a debate. Several users slammed the organisation’s decision to fire her.
“Discipline her or write her up, but firing someone is not cool. You just don’t take people’s livelihood just like that,” a user wrote.
“This is dumb. She didn’t hurt anyone, fine her and make her return it but what grounds would this be for firing??” another user said.
“Well deserved, goes to show when you hold a high position or make lots of money, doesn’t excuse or exclude you from the consequences of your stupid actions,” a third user reacted.