Why JPMorgan Chase fired senior executive over viral Knicks parade videos

The New York City Police Department said on June 20 that no formal complaints had been filed regarding the incident (Photo: @Complex/X)

JPMorgan Chase fired a senior executive after videos of her dumping trash from a public bin and stealing the can during New York City’s Knicks championship parade went viral.

Angie Báez, 40, was the executive director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce at JPMorgan Chase. “This employee is no longer with the company,” a JPMorgan spokesperson told the New York Post.

Báez was seen wearing a Knicks jersey while emptying the public bin of a limited-edition blue-and-orange trash can onto a Manhattan sidewalk before walking away with it.

More clips later showed Báez carrying the bin through the subway system, the New York Post reported.