‘Is this the way we’re supposed to live?’: Journalist breaks down while covering mass shootout, says he has done ’15 of these’

In a racially-motivated crime, a gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday. As emotions ran high, a TV journalist too couldn’t hold back his tears as he reported the crime. “Is this how we’re supposed to live?” the TV presenter asked in an emotional video, which has stirred a debate online.

CNN’s Victor Blackwell was talking to victims’ families and locals when he choked up while ending the segment. After finishing talking to the eyewitness who said she had taught her daughter to “become small and invisible”, he went back to his colleague Alisyn Camerota.

When Camerota talked about how everything is so “overwhelming” and it so feels “hopeless at times”, Blackwell replied: “I was counting in the car, talking with my producer. I’ve done 15 of these.”

“We keep having the conversation about, Democrats will say guns, Republicans will say mental health, and nothing will change,” he said. The correspondent then broke down and added: “And I’ll probably do another one this year.”

“We’ll get into a political conversation later, but is this the way we’re supposed to live?” Blackwell asked. “Are we destined to just keep doing this, city after city? Have we just resigned that this is what we are going to be?” he was heard while concluding the segment.

The video quickly went viral, garnering millions of views on Twitter. As many agreed that they are sure such tragic incidents will keep happening, they also admitted living in constant fear of being a victim of a mass shootout while lawmakers fail to prevent such incidents.

Sandy Hook probably would have had a more profound effect on us and gun control if the bodies of the dead were shown. They didn’t show the bodies and Alex Jones convinced others that it was a hoax. Makes me wonder the difference of not seeing Emmett Till’s corpse. — LJ (@UnplugfrMatrix) May 17, 2022

Yes, after Sandy Hook I knew nothing would change. When I lived in England we had Dunblane school massacre. 16 children died, 15 others were injured. The Cullen report led to legislation in the UK banning public firearms, and tighter background checks for those working with kids — Shula (she/they) 🌈 (@1moregayshark) May 17, 2022

The pain is felt. It’s especially hard to watch my 91yr mom as she takes in tragedy after tragedy, based in hate. She and dad marched all through the 60’s & 70’s. They made a difference and it breaks my heart to hear her say, “for what?” She taught me to never give up, we won’t💔 — NEVER GIVE UP! (@RebeccaAnCampos) May 17, 2022

He said exactly how I’ve been feeling. It happens, a week later we forget about it and move on to the next thing.

The Va Tech shooting was 25 yrs. ago and nothing…has…changed. — Pennie ☮ 🌻🐾 (@BootsOma) May 16, 2022

Doing Nothing isn’t working. Can we at least TRY making semi automatics illegal, background checks national, waiting periods, limits on ammo purchases per year, required trainings. This is not freedom – I’m not free to go to the grocery store, movies, mall, park, concert. Help us — EileenC ☘️ 🦬 (@EileenConly) May 17, 2022

“Teach my children to be small and invisible..” Jesus. Mr Blackwell couldn’t be more right, it’s just mind boggling that *this* seems to be what our normal is destined to be, anyone with any power to change it keeps looking the other way, using the same tired, meaningless words — soupcity (@emmbee1002) May 18, 2022

Words don’t cut it anymore issues have been established guns / mental health NOW LETS DO SOMETHING ABOUT THEM!!!!! MAKE CHANGES!!!! New day new dawn new world time has come out with the old TALK IS CHEAP CHANGE IS OVER DUE stop bickering over WHAT to fix START DOING IT — Steve Rogers (@RealMrRogers814) May 17, 2022

This December it will be 10 years since my kids and I survived a mass shooting. It is absolutely exhausting having my heart broken in the same place over and over and over. There are dozens of solutions to this complicated problem. — Poppy 🌻❤ (@tsaiphi25) May 17, 2022

She said: “you just never know WHEN you’re gonna be the victim o a mass shooting… in this country”

not IF!

that’s how deep this thing is in USA. — Leopardo Virale (@leopardovirale) May 17, 2022

As a Buffalonian and a Black woman, I can’t even fully express in words the level of pain and hurt that I feel;my people and community feel right now. We are trying to heal, and the sad reality is that this is not a new conversation, but just a new place! We are beyond tired! — Kyla J. (@kylareina24) May 17, 2022

This is heartbreaking. And he’s right. Is this how we’re supposed to live? https://t.co/RxxWHeUJ7C — Stacey H (@staceyh1970) May 18, 2022

And yet nothing changes. Tougher, common-sense, humane, modern weapons laws. Liability on those who sell these killing machines with almost zero accountability. Voting out those “leaders” who stay deep in the pockets of lobbyists instead of for the soul of our country. Now. https://t.co/a4BhLeCjfe — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 18, 2022

15 he can count….. we don’t have to live like this, grieve like this, die like this https://t.co/8LKcDkKM0O — Juli Briskman (@julibriskman) May 18, 2022

Blackwell’s remarks came after 13 people — 11 of whom were black — were killed or injured when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a supermarket on Saturday. The accused, identified as Payton Gendron</strong>, travelled about 200 miles to the area with the intention of killing as many black people as possible after he had researched local demographics, according to authorities. Gendron was arrested and pleaded not guilty.