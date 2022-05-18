scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
‘Is this the way we’re supposed to live?’: Journalist breaks down while covering mass shootout, says he has done ’15 of these’

“I’ve done 15 of these,” said the CNN anchor Victor Blackwell as he broke down while reporting from Buffalo mass shooting.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 18, 2022 6:08:29 pm
In a racially-motivated crime, a gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday. As emotions ran high, a TV journalist too couldn’t hold back his tears as he reported the crime. “Is this how we’re supposed to live?” the TV presenter asked in an emotional video, which has stirred a debate online.

CNN’s Victor Blackwell was talking to victims’ families and locals when he choked up while ending the segment. After finishing talking to the eyewitness who said she had taught her daughter to “become small and invisible”, he went back to his colleague Alisyn Camerota.

When Camerota talked about how everything is so “overwhelming” and it so feels “hopeless at times”, Blackwell replied: “I was counting in the car, talking with my producer. I’ve done 15 of these.”

“We keep having the conversation about, Democrats will say guns, Republicans will say mental health, and nothing will change,” he said. The correspondent then broke down and added: “And I’ll probably do another one this year.”

“We’ll get into a political conversation later, but is this the way we’re supposed to live?” Blackwell asked. “Are we destined to just keep doing this, city after city? Have we just resigned that this is what we are going to be?” he was heard while concluding the segment.

The video quickly went viral, garnering millions of views on Twitter. As many agreed that they are sure such tragic incidents will keep happening, they also admitted living in constant fear of being a victim of a mass shootout while lawmakers fail to prevent such incidents.

Blackwell’s remarks came after 13 people — 11 of whom were black — were killed or injured when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a supermarket on Saturday. The accused, identified as Payton Gendron</strong>, travelled about 200 miles to the area with the intention of killing as many black people as possible after he had researched local demographics, according to authorities. Gendron was arrested and pleaded not guilty.

