England cricketer Jos Buttler gets interrupted by daughter during interview

"Excuse my little one," Buttler says in the video as Georgia can be heard making noise in the background before making an appearance on the camera.

English batsman and limited-overs vice-captain Jos Buttler were briefly interrupted by his 18-month old daughter while he was interacting with reporters ahead of the white-ball tour in South Africa.

The 30-year-old was participating in a virtual press conference about how he has and his teammates were happy that tour is taking place as per schedule despite the initial hiccups, when his daughter Georgia interrupted him.

“Excuse my little one,” Buttler says in the video. Georgia can be heard making noise in the background before making an appearance on camera.

Watch the video here:

.

In the interview, Bulter also spoke at length about the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent challenges it brought to the cricketing world.

The England team and support staff reached South Africa Tuesday and will be in a bio-secure bubble. The squad will be in quarantine and follow the necessary precautions throughout the series.

The T20I series is scheduled to start from November 27 followed by three ODIs from December 04.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd