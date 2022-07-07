scorecardresearch
‘Can we get a bank holiday?’: Jokes, memes take over after Boris Johnson says he will quit

After many Conservative Party ministers quit over a lack of confidence in his leadership, the UK PM announced he will remain in office until a new leader is chosen.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 7, 2022 8:09:23 pm
From museum to football club, all have been poking fun at Boris Johnson.

After a series of resignations rocked the UK government, Boris Johnson announced he would step down as prime minister. At a press conference in his official residence, the Conservative Party leader said he would serve till a new leader was appointed, sparking a meme fest online as netizens celebrated the moment.

After months of discontent over Johnson’s judgement and ethics within the governing Conservative Party, the leader embroiled in the “Partygate” scandal said he would resign but carry on as prime minister until a Tory leader replaced him. However, Opposition MPs are urging him to leave as soon as possible.

The final blow to Johnson came on Tuesday when finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid abruptly resigned within minutes of each other. Subsequently, others followed suit, mounting pressure on Johnson, who tried to hold out as much as possible.

Social media went into a frenzy reacting to the news on Thursday with many poking fun at Johnson and asking if they would get another bank holiday to mark the day. Others shared chaotic scenes from movies and series and tried to sum up perfectly how Johnson failed to hang on despite all efforts.

The hashtag #BorisJohnson dominated trends not just in the UK but also around the globe. Take a look at some of the funniest memes here:

Less than three years ago, Johnson won in an historic landslide victory after the Brexit vote. However, his popularity dwindled in recent months, including over a fine slapped on him for breaking his own Covid lockdown rules.

