‘Chromosomes or math equation’: Jokes galore as Elon Musk and Grimes welcome daughter, name her ‘Y’

Elon Musk and Grimes left people surprised when they announced the birth of their second child, a daughter. The baby has been born via surrogacy. The news left netizens in a frenzy, and it was once again the unique name of the newborn that triggered memes and jokes online.

The couple, who has a son named X Æ A-12, X for short, have named their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, and is fondly called Y. The birth of the child came to light when a Vanity Fair journalist was at Grimes’ home for an interview for their April issue. Grimes revealed that the couple welcomed their daughter after the reporter heard “a lone cry from an infant upstairs”.

The 33-year-old pop star revealed that she and Musk welcomed the baby in December 2021 via surrogate. “I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” Grimes was quoted by Vanity Fair. “A girl named Odysseus is my dream.” However, that didn’t happen and the couple went for yet another unique name for their second child.

Explaining the meaning behind the name, the young mother said “Exa” is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark in the baby’s name refers to the unknown, related to the beautiful mystery of our universe. Sideræl which refers to “the true time of the universe” is also a shoutout to Grimes’ favourite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, the magazine added.

While most wondered why Musk and Grimes are keen on such unusual names, it also led to many memes and jokes online involving mathematical equations. And once again, public struggled to pronounce the child’s name.

I’m just always going to question what @elonmusk was thinking naming his daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Like how do you even come up with that? — KD (@Billu_sahab) March 11, 2022

so elon musk and grimes have their son, “X”, now they have welcomed their daughter who’s nicknamed “Y”, so what they just need a third named “Z” to complete their coordinate plane? — Nicky 🧚🏼‍♀️🪐🌟 (@bizhoevie) March 10, 2022

BREAKING: first official photo of grimes and elon musk’s kids, x and y pic.twitter.com/dawwMi1TNW — sofie (@seltzerduchess) March 10, 2022

Now that it’s been revealed that Grimes and @elonmusk have a new daughter Y to go with their son X, we can conclusively prove that X is related to Y… and that, my friends, is the funniest statistics joke you’re going to get today. #maths — Jessica Cail (@jess_cail) March 11, 2022

Elon Musk and Grimes current baby names are X Æ A-XIII and Y. Not gonna be surprised if they name their next one Z = (x-μ)/σ. These two really be trying to make a generation named with formulas lmao 😭 — Alphina (@maleedus) March 10, 2022

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Exa = X. Sideræl = sidereal, i.e. pertaining to distant stars. Exa Sideræl = SpaceX. — Harry Bowe (@HarryBowe6) March 11, 2022

that’ll be the child’s first word, “why”? — Lynne🤓⚖️☮️🇺🇦🌻 (@HQReality) March 10, 2022

did Grimes and Elin Musk really name their kids x and y. and evidently the boy is x and the girl is y?…. now I ain’t no chromosome expert but.. — long Rob silver 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@hypnoticvibesxo) March 11, 2022

Did Elon Musk and Grimes actually name their kids X and Y after the chromosomes — Myrto (@KarpouzoZaxari) March 10, 2022

Son Named X

Daughter Named Y#ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/TcLOznsIep — Ashar Mushk (@ashroo1985) March 11, 2022

didn’t know grimes and elon musk named their daughter this pic.twitter.com/aGvuLi82nh — jinki ft prod suga (@lusolspjm) March 10, 2022

#ElonMusk

1st son : X Æ A-12 2nd Daughter : Exa Dark

Sideræl Musk Public Trying to pronounce pic.twitter.com/PLMmGYgPqW — Mr. DoorDarshan 🌞 (@KathiriaDarshan) March 11, 2022

*Elon Musk and Grimes’ New Baby is Named Exa Dark Sideræl*

Elon and his wife while naming their baby:#ElonMusk #ExaDarkSiderael pic.twitter.com/gXwiIg8DZ4 — shruti (@JustShruting) March 11, 2022

When Exa Dark Siderael Musk asks Grimes why her name is also Y pic.twitter.com/nRCM99Kv2Y — 🎃 Moaless La Maiden 🎃 (@MoaIsKill) March 10, 2022

This how you pronounce Elon Musk’s daughters name pic.twitter.com/gupm2DrxPr — Kwaku Bibi🇬🇭🇮🇹🇬🇧 (@ifeelikebibi) March 10, 2022

Musk and Grimes announced their split in September. She, however, told Vanity Fair that she and Musk are somewhat together and described their relationship as “fluid”.