Friday, March 11, 2022
‘Chromosomes or math equation’: Jokes galore as Elon Musk and Grimes welcome daughter, name her ‘Y’

World's wealthiest man Elon Musk and the musician Grimes have welcomed a second child, a girl they named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The parents said they will mostly call her Y.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 11, 2022 4:34:14 pm
Elon Musk, Grimes welcomed their second child via a surrogate in December 2021.

Elon Musk and Grimes left people surprised when they announced the birth of their second child, a daughter. The baby has been born via surrogacy. The news left netizens in a frenzy, and it was once again the unique name of the newborn that triggered memes and jokes online.

The couple, who has a son named X Æ A-12, X for short, have named their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, and is fondly called Y. The birth of the child came to light when a Vanity Fair journalist was at Grimes’ home for an interview for their April issue. Grimes revealed that the couple welcomed their daughter after the reporter heard “a lone cry from an infant upstairs”.

The 33-year-old pop star revealed that she and Musk welcomed the baby in December 2021 via surrogate. “I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” Grimes was quoted by Vanity Fair. “A girl named Odysseus is my dream.” However, that didn’t happen and the couple went for yet another unique name for their second child.

Explaining the meaning behind the name, the young mother said “Exa” is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark in the baby’s name refers to the unknown, related to the beautiful mystery of our universe. Sideræl which refers to “the true time of the universe” is also a shoutout to Grimes’ favourite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, the magazine added.

While most wondered why Musk and Grimes are keen on such unusual names, it also led to many memes and jokes online involving mathematical equations. And once again, public struggled to pronounce the child’s name.

Musk and Grimes announced their split in September. She, however, told Vanity Fair that she and Musk are somewhat together and described their relationship as “fluid”.

