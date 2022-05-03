Man dressed as a joker in Karachi leaves netizens spellbound with his soulful singing

When it comes to acknowledging raw talent, the internet never disappoints. And latest in this long list is a man dressed as a joker from Pakistan, who is not winning the virtual world by his tricks but melting hearts with his soulful voice.

When popular Pakistani Youtuber Ahmed Khan spotted the man on the streets of Karachi, he stopped to wonder what he was doing. As the man replied he was just trying to make children laugh and earning an honest living, Khan asked if he had some tricks up his sleeves. But what he was greeted with left everyone stunned online.

Replying that he likes to sing, the man started belting out some high notes, singing soulful renditions — the YouTuber couldn’t help but be in awe. While for Indian singers, he performed emotional numbers like ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’ by Sonu Nigam from Agneepath and Arijit Singh’s ‘Khamoshiyan’, asked if he could sing a song by a Pakistani singer, he opted for Zaroori Tha by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Watch the video here:

Mesmerised by his soulful singing, the YouTuber couldn’t help but remark, why he hasn’t gone for any of the talent show yet. While the man explained that he has to earn a living to support his children, the YouTuber urged him to follow his dream.

Revealing his name has Arif Khan, the man also shared his phone number at the behest of the YouTuber, asking people to reach to to him, saying he deserves more recognition.

Soon, the video went viral across social media sites, earning plaudits online, with many others rushing to the street where he works to give him some more spot light.

Many commented on the video saying it made their day and wished he gets a singing assignment soon.

Our dear Amitabh Bhattacharya’s words echoing beautifully in Karachi. https://t.co/6ORLf1RJU0 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) May 3, 2022

Living example of the iconic movie of legendary Raj Kapoor’s character of Mera Naam Joker. — @li Rizvi (@NazishBilgrami) May 3, 2022

Wow. Those high notes. This guy can definitely sing. I sense this video will go viral and be a source of good change for this man. Wish him all the best. — Disco Deewana (@kasheeq8) May 3, 2022

One of those singers that don’t need the support of musical instruments because their voice itself if so melodious. 👏 — Daljit (@daljit67231) May 3, 2022

A reminder that music & only music can unite us together on both sides of the border 🙏❤️ — Harshal (@harshalfF) May 3, 2022

What a man, he deserve more, God blessed him with such a terrific talent. — Pawan (@SonOfMagadh) May 3, 2022

Damn… those high notes 🫡

Thanks for sharing such a nice video #peace — MFJ Universe (@MFJUniverse) May 3, 2022

Goosebumps… ❤❤❤ — Vishal Rupani (@VishalRupani13) May 2, 2022

Unfortunate to see how talent goes unappreciated in the brightness of the riches … — Diya_ 🙏🏼 (@Entropy_404) May 3, 2022

There is something rather sad about this video, may be my mind replaying story of joker. This guy needs to go viral & deserve all the success. Beautiful voice ❤ — Melanocholia (@samosachaatdil) May 2, 2022