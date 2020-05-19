‘Joke or surprise’: Netizens wonder after man posts video playing guitar for wife

With around one lakh views, the post has been flooded with people praising White for his thoughtful gesture. With around one lakh views, the post has been flooded with people praising White for his thoughtful gesture.

While the lockdown implemented in several nations across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic has hampered weddings and anniversaries due to restrictions on large gatherings, a man has come up with a thoughtful way of celebrating his wife’s birthday. Taking to Twitter, user Dan White shared a video of himself playing the guitar as his wife enters the room.

“I spent the last 11 months secretly learning guitar so I could surprise my wife on her birthday,” wrote White while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on social media. In the 28-second clip, White can be seen with the guitar playing ‘Smoke on the water’ by popular rock band Deep Purple.

Watch the video here:

I spent the last 11 months secretly learning guitar so I could surprise my wife on her birthday. pic.twitter.com/4tiPtKb4KH — Dan White (@atdanwhite) May 18, 2020

With around one lakh views, the post has been flooded with people praising White for his thoughtful gesture. However, many also wondered whether the short video was meant as a joke. “I know this a joke only cause no functioning human takes 11 months for that,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Smoke on the water is the epitome of romance — JC🔜 (@JimFCurtis) May 18, 2020

Smoke on the water. When someone can recognize a song is when you know your hard work has paid off. Congrats! — Dr. Steve Brule (@DrSteveBrule16) May 18, 2020

thank you for always bravely showing us what a REAL MAN is: thoughtful, vulnerable, and putting work into his relationship every day — Apicultor Girasol (@zachhald) May 18, 2020

This is how it’s done. 💜 — The Deep Purple Podcast (@DeepPurplePod) May 18, 2020

i know this a joke only cause no functioning human takes 11 months for THAT — Rusland Makarov (@RuslandMakarov) May 19, 2020

