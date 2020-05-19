Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
COVID19

‘Joke or surprise’: Netizens wonder after man posts video playing guitar for wife

"I know this a joke only cause no functioning human takes 11 months for that," read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2020 5:03:49 pm
covid-19, coronavirus, lockdown, man learns guitar amid lockdown, man surprises wife viral video, trending, indian express, indian express news With around one lakh views, the post has been flooded with people praising White for his thoughtful gesture.

While the lockdown implemented in several nations across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic has hampered  weddings and anniversaries due to restrictions on large gatherings,  a man has come up with a thoughtful way of celebrating his wife’s birthday. Taking to Twitter, user Dan White shared a video of himself playing the guitar as his wife enters the room.

“I spent the last 11 months secretly learning guitar so I could surprise my wife on her birthday,” wrote White while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on social media. In the 28-second clip, White can be seen with the guitar  playing ‘Smoke on the water’ by popular rock band Deep Purple.

Watch the video here:

With around one lakh views, the post has been flooded with people praising White for his thoughtful gesture. However, many also wondered whether the short video was meant as a joke. “I know this a joke only cause no functioning human takes 11 months for that,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

