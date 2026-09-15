’23 quit in 7 days’: Billionaire boss forces remote staff onto laptop camera monitoring

American billionaire attorney John Morgan is making waves over workplace privacy, employee monitoring, and remote work after claiming that 23 employees resigned within a week of his company introducing productivity monitoring through laptop cameras.
Morgan made the remarks during an appearance on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, where he discussed employees’ resistance to returning to the office after the pandemic and the challenges of managing a remote workforce.
He said employees who did not want to return to the workplace could continue working remotely. However, he said the arrangement came with strict monitoring measures, including cameras installed on employees’ work laptops.
“You can work from home. But guess what? We’re going to put a camera on your computer. We’re going to put a camera up your ***. We won’t look at you. It’ll be a pixel,” Morgan said.
He claimed that the policy led to 23 employees leaving the company within seven days. “The first week, 23 people quit. Oh my gosh. It’s not that they don’t want to work from home. They don’t want to work,” he said.
Morgan argued that the resignations reflected more than a preference for remote work. He claimed that some employees were unwilling to accept the level of supervision and accountability he expected from his staff.
Reacting to Morgan’s revelation, a user wrote, “Everyone wants money but no one wants to talk about the real enemy. No discipline. No self-control. Endless scrolling, cheap dopamine, wasted days. I lived there. Comfortably stuck. Power Behind Locked Door by Jacob Rockefeller was the first thing that made me realize I wasn’t blocked by life, I was hiding from it,” a user wrote.
“The work from home bit is wild coming from 3 people that have never had a job in their entire lives. Parasites,” another user commented. “When you are billionaire you are a much bigger target for lawsuits than when you are broke just because when you win you can actually get some money,” a third user reacted.