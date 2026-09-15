’23 quit in 7 days’: Billionaire boss forces remote staff onto laptop camera monitoring

He claimed that the policy led to 23 employees leaving the company within seven days (Photo: The Iced Coffee Hour/YouTube)

American billionaire attorney John Morgan is making waves over workplace privacy, employee monitoring, and remote work after claiming that 23 employees resigned within a week of his company introducing productivity monitoring through laptop cameras.

Morgan made the remarks during an appearance on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, where he discussed employees’ resistance to returning to the office after the pandemic and the challenges of managing a remote workforce.

He said employees who did not want to return to the workplace could continue working remotely. However, he said the arrangement came with strict monitoring measures, including cameras installed on employees’ work laptops.